Covid in Scotland: New rule for care home visitors during outbreak
Care home residents in Scotland can now choose one friend or relative who can visit them during a Covid outbreak.
Previously, most homes stopped routine visiting until outbreaks were over.
The Scottish government said the change would balance the need for infection prevention and control with the "wider wellbeing" of residents.
It added the new rule applies during a "controlled" outbreak and care homes have been given a guidance note to help them plan for such scenarios.
This is in consultation with local health protection teams.
Last week Public Health Scotland issued guidance which said residents could receive visits from a nominated person when they are self-isolating, such as after hospital stays or if they are a close contact of someone who tests positive.
'Anguish and distress'
Meanwhile Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart has reaffirmed the government's commitment to introducing "Anne's Law", to enable people who live in care homes to choose a person or persons to support them in their health and wellbeing, as called for by Care Home Relatives Scotland.
Minister for Social Care Kevin Stewart said the Scottish government was still committed to introducing Anne's Law, which would give named visitors the same access rights to care homes as staff.
He said: "Throughout the pandemic, our overriding priority in care homes has been to safeguard and protect staff and residents from infection - but at times that meant that residents were cut off from their loved ones, which we know has caused anguish and distress for many.
"We will further strengthen residents' rights in adult residential settings through the introduction of Anne's Law and a consultation setting out our aspirations for Anne's Law and seeking views on how best we might make it work in practice will be published shortly."
Advice for residents, family and friends will shortly be available on NHS inform website.