Covid in Scotland: Children should not be stigmatised over jab choice
- Published
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said children who opt not to have the Covid vaccine should not be stigmatised.
Scotland is to begin vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds from Monday.
Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland it would a personal choice for young people.
He also said vaccinators would be trained to seek informed consent but would not ask children if they had been coerced.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the decision on Tuesday after the chief medical officers of each of the four UK nations concluded that the additional benefits were sufficient to justify vaccination of children over the age of 12.
It comes after the UK government's vaccine committee previously said there was not enough benefit to warrant it on health grounds alone.
But the CMOs recommended the programme, which will involve a single jab, as it would help reduce disruption to education.
Mr Yousaf also said it would help address the mental health impact on children from missing school.
Asked about how he ensure children are not singled out if they don't get the jab, Mr Yousaf said: "As the health secretary I will be encouraging as many young people, and as many people in general, to get vaccinated because I believe in the protection of the vaccine.
"But we are going to have to work really, really hard to say that there is no stigma here. It is people's choice."
When will secondary school pupils in S1 who are still 11 be vaccinated? Morag, Bearsden
There is no vaccine currently approved for under-12s in the UK.
Globally the vaccination programme has also focused on those aged 12 and above.
In the US, for example, more than 10 million over-12s have received the jab after experts concluded the benefits of protecting against Covid illness and its complications "far outweigh" the small potential risk of an adverse reaction to the vaccine.
France, Italy, Canada, Spain and Israel are all vaccinating this age group for the same reason.
Find the answers to more of your questions about coronavirus here.
Mr Yousaf was asked how to make sure children are not being coerced by parents.
He told the programme: "A vaccinator will be well trained in this, I mean this is not unusual among other vaccinations, to take informed consent.
"So they will chat to the child and they will ask them questions and make sure they are comfortable with the information and with the risks."
But the health minister said he did not think they will ask the child directly if they have been coerced.
He added: "It is very, very rare for children and families to have a different view but it does happen on occasion and vaccinators are well trained in how to deal with that situation."
'Extraordinarily difficult winter'
Mr Yousaf also told the programme the country is in for "an extraordinarily difficult winter".
He added: "Looking at the data, the last time we had 1,000 patients in hospital with Covid was December 2020, our A&E presentations now, when we have the same number of Covid patients, is 40% higher."
BBC Scotland this week highlighted the pressure ambulance crews are under and revealed call handlers are dealing with about 10,000 more 999 calls a month than last summer.
The health secretary urged people not to call one unless it is "absolutely critical".
Last week, the head of the Scottish Ambulance Service apologised to patients over increased waiting times.
Mr Yousaf told the programme the service was being given an "extra £20 million injection" to help boost staff numbers.
He also vowed ministers have no plans to introduce compulsory vaccination for health and social care workers.