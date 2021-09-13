Covid in Scotland: Decision due 'soon' on jabs for 12-15 year-olds
Scotland will announce a decision on jabs for 12 to 15 year olds "as soon as possible" after it was recommended by the UK's Chief Medical Officers.
The UK government's vaccine committee said there was not enough benefit to warrant it on health grounds alone.
But the CMOs said vaccination would help reduce disruption to education.
Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf said their conclusion was that the additional likely benefits were sufficient to justify vaccination.
He added: "Health ministers are now considering this advice and we will make a decision as soon as possible."
If they agree, children will be offered the Pfizer jab.
Children with health conditions or living with clinically vulnerable people have already been told they can get the vaccine.
This accounts for around one in 10 of the three million UK children in this age group.
Mr Yousaf thanked Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith and his three UK counterparts for their "careful consideration" of the issue.