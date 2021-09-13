Covid in Scotland: Vaccine passport spot checks 'an option' for major events
- Published
Scotland's vaccine passport scheme may feature spot checks for large scale events such as football matches.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said such a move could "potentially" be introduced when the scheme goes live on 1 October.
It came after the head of Scotland's professional football league said it would be "very difficult" to check that all fans had a vaccine passport.
Plans to introduce the scheme in England have been scrapped.
Scotland's vaccine certification scheme means people over the age of 18 will need to show they have had both doses of a Covid vaccine before they are allowed entry to nightclubs and major events.
This includes outdoor events of more than 10,000, which will cover football matches involving larger clubs.
Mr Yousaf was asked about the practical difficulties of vaccine passports on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.
The health minister quoted from a paper published in advance of last week's Holyrood debate on the issue which stated: "What is proportionate on entry to a nightclub of 200 people may not be proportionate, or possible, in an event crowd of 60,000."
He added: "We acknowledged that for a different setting you are going to have to have, probably, different rules depending on that setting and you wouldn't want any adverse impacts, for example lots of people queuing and then potentially any crowd trouble that would follow on from there."
Questioned specifically about spot checks, he told the programme: "That is absolutely an option that we are happy to consider."
The health secretary said he was "surprised" by the decision to ditch the vaccine passport scheme in England and questioned whether it was taken on public health or political grounds.
Mr Yousaf also said ministers are "still working" on the definition of a nightclub.
Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser welcomed the UK government's decision to abandon vaccine passports and said Scotland should now follow suit.
"The Scottish government have made a decision in the absence of evidence," he said.
Disorder risk
On Sunday the SPFL's Neil Doncaster said the only way to make the scheme work would be to carry out spot checks to avoid lengthy queues and possible disorder.
Mr Doncaster told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show that the SPFL was "hugely concerned" about the practicalities of delivering the scheme.
The football executive said blanket inspections of vaccine certification would risk "disorder" as frustrated fans turned up for games ahead of kick-off.
He added: "I think it can work, but I think spot-checking is frankly the only practical reality because if you are expecting football clubs to vaccine-passport-check 30,000 or 40,000 people in the minutes before kick-off, that's simply not going to happen.
"I don't think it's achievable, realistically."
The vaccine passport plan was formally approved by Holyrood last week after the SNP and Scottish Greens voted in favour.
Some businesses have complained of a lack of detail about how the scheme will work in practice.
The proposals were opposed by the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats.