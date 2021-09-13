Scotland's papers: 'Scrap vaccine passports' and Raducanu celebrates

Scotland's papers: 'Scrap vaccine passports' and Raducanu celebratesPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe i reports that Scotland "goes it alone" on vaccine passports after Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced the controversial measure would be scrapped in England. The paper says the move has prompted "immediate" calls for Scotland to do the same. Like most of the papers, it also features a photo of Emma Raducanu holding her US Open trophy in New York.image captionThe Herald says that critics of the vaccine passport plan within the Conservative party told Boris Johnson that they "impinged on people's freedoms and privacy". The scheme is due to take effect from 1 October and means people over the age of 18 will need to show they have had both doses of a Covid vaccine before they are allowed entry to nightclubs and major events.image captionThe head of Scotland's professional football league has said it will be "very difficult" to check that all fans attending games have the document, reports the Metro. The paper reports Neil Doncaster's view that the only way to make the scheme work would be to carry out spot checks to avoid lengthy queues and possible disorder.image captionMr Javid said the UK government had examined the evidence before making its U-turn on passports, saying "we shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it", reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Scottish government adviser Prof Stephen Reicher also highlighted two studies on social media showing the scheme "may backfire" as it could be viewed as a control measure and "generate opposition".image captionThe Scottish Daily Express says the passport plan was approved following a Holyrood debate despite "scant information" about how the app would work. The paper says the UK government "U-turned" on the idea which it proposed earlier in the year - but said it would keep it "in reserve".image captionAn image of Raducanu planting a kiss on the US Open trophy fills the Daily Mail's front page as it reports the 18-year-old is in line for a £150m fortune and a place in the New Year's Honours list after her historic victory. "Now for the gong, Emma!" the paper urges in its headline.image captionComments from Raducanu's father make the front page of the Scottish Sun, which calls him a "tough critic". The ace said both her parents were "extremely happy and proud", the paper reports.image captionThe Times says the Chinese tech company Huawei, which was banned from involvement in the UK's 5G infrastructure over security concerns, has been accused of "infiltrating" a Cambridge University research centre. The paper says three out of four directors at the Cambridge Centre for Chinese Management, part of the university's business school, have links to the company.image captionThe National forecasts what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will say in her closing speech at the SNP conference on Monday. According to the paper, Ms Sturgeon will say "democracy will prevail" and is expected to "launch an attack" on Boris Johnson's government and their opposition to a new referendumimage captionThe Daily Record reports paramedics are calling for action to end a "growing ambulance crisis" - with demand for emergency responses seeing people wait six hours for an ambulance. The Unite union says the situation is having a "terrible impact" on the physical and mental wellbeing of some members, the paper reports.image captionClaims from a whistleblower about the strain on maintenance staff at Ninewells hospital, Dundee makes the front page of the Courier. The paper says the health board has a backlog of routine jobs, such as changing lightbulbs, some of which date back to 2019.image captionA police operation in Inverness has discovered explosive substances in a flat, reports the Press and Journal. The paper says a number of properties were evacuated after the area was first cordoned off on Friday.image captionThe Glasgow Times splashes with an interview with Maureen McKenna, the city's longest serving executive director of education, who is about to retire. The paper says in Ms McKenna's time in the post, attainment has steadily risen while exclusions are falling.image captionA man who was found in Aberdeen with a knife claims he was left traumatised after discovering the body of James Bulger in 1993, reports the Evening Express. The paper says James Riley made the discovery in 1993 on a railway line in Walton when he was 14, along with his brother.image captionThe Evening Telegraph reports a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Lee Small. It is alleged Mr Small was punched repeatedly before being stabbed in the neck on September 8, the paper says.image captionAnd the Daily Star of Scotland leads with plans for a study on gentoo penguins to investigate how they produce a chemical which is also present in the clouds of Venus.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.