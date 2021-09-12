Covid in Scotland: More than 1,000 people with the virus in hospital
- Published
More than 1,000 coronavirus patients are in hospital in Scotland, latest figures show.
The number of patients with recently confirmed Covid-19 is 1,019, a rise of 34 on the previous day and marks the ninth consecutive daily increase.
Of these patients, 88 are in intensive care, up five on the previous day.
A number of health boards have said they are experiencing unprecedented demand as a result of the recent surge in Covid cases.
The number of people in hospital reached a peak of 2,053 in January this year, including more than 160 in intensive care wards.
Numbers reduced, but have been rising steadily since the summer.
Scottish government figures show the latest test positivity rate is 11.5%, up from 10.9% on the previous day.
A total of 5,912 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours but no new deaths, the latest figures show.
However, registry offices for recording notice of deaths are generally closed at weekends.
Vaccination figures
It comes after the Scottish government said on Sunday that every person over the age of 18 in Scotland, who had attended scheduled appointments, had been given the opportunity to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Some of those eligible have rearranged their appointments for heath or work reasons and are due to get their second dose later.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has urged people "not to leave the job half done" on being vaccinated against Covid-19 and take up their second dose.
A total of 4,140,616 people had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination by Sunday and 3,777,461 had received their second dose.