Scotland's papers: Salmond inquiry 'regret' and Charles charity row

Scotland's papers: Salmond inquiry 'regret' and Charles charity rowPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe new Scottish Lib Dem leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, who was part of a Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish government's botched handling of sexual harassment complaints against Alex Salmond, has told the Scotland on Sunday that he regrets taking part in the process.image captionThe Sunday Times claims Prince Charles offered to meet a Russian businessman who donated a six-figure sum to his Prince of Wales's foundation. The paper quotes a royal source saying the invitation was "routine" and Clarence House says the prince supports an investigation now under way at the foundation.image captionThe Herald on Sunday leads on criticism of Glasgow's cleanliness and quotes a local council official saying he is "puzzled" at the scale of the backlash about the state of the city's streets.image captionThe Sunday Mail reports on claims that workers in a factory that makes PPE were poorly treated.image captionThe Sunday National focuses on the SNP conference and a number of pledges that the paper says mean "all sights set on indy".image captionThe Sunday Express leads with a decision by Alba Party members to back scrapping the monarchy in the event of Scottish independence. The vote took place at the party's first ever conference, which is being held in Greenock.image captionThe 9/11 anniversary dominates the front page of The Sunday Post with a warning the so-called war on terror will never end.image captionPrime Minister Boris Johnson is set to axe "costly and unpopular" PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK, the Mail on Sunday reports.image captionThe Scottish Sun features an image of an ecstatic Emma Raducanu after her historic victory in the US Open.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says the UK government's own analysis of its plan to increase National Insurance acknowledges that it could cause the breakdown of families and deter companies from hiring staff or increasing wages.