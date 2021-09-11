Scotland's papers: Celtic's 'Domshell' and record Covid rates

Scotland's papers: Celtic's 'Domshell' and record Covid ratesPublished24 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe resignation of Celtic's new chief executive for personal reasons after just two months in the post makes the front page of The Daily Record. Dominic McKay had replaced Peter Lawwell, who retired after 17 years in the role, at the beginning of July.image captionThe i reports that the Covid infection rate in Scotland has again risen to its highest level since estimates began. It is thought about one in 45 people had the virus last week according to an Office for National Statistics infection survey.image captionThe impact of the Covid crisis on the NHS features on the front page of The Daily Telegraph. The paper reports criticism of Nicola Sturgeon blaming health service vacancies on Brexit.image captionThe Press and Journal reports that NHS Grampian is now recommending that more people get tested for Covid by expanding the list of potential symptoms to include a "general malaise".image captionA whistleblower claiming Ninewells Hospital in Dundee is at "breaking point" as a result of the pressures caused by Covid makes the front page of The Courier.image captionThe Scottish Sun leads with reports from lawyers for the woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse that they have successfully served him with legal papers. Virginia Giuffre has launched a civil case against the prince in New York - and legal papers have to be "served" before the case can proceed.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail has the same story, reporting that the papers were served on 27 August, being left with a police officer at Windsor's Royal Lodge. Prince Andrew denies all the claims made by Ms Giuffre.image captionScotland's criminal prosecution watchdog has "significant concerns" that wings of the Crown Office has been resetting cases to show that it was meeting targets for investigation and prosecution of cases, The Herald reports.image captionThe National newspaper dedicates its front page to the issue of independence as part of its coverage of the SNP conference.image captionThe prime minister aims to beat Margaret Thatcher's 11 years in Downing Street, The Times says in its main story, which reports on his pitch for the 2024 election. The paper says he will frame the next election around Brexit, saying the country will "slump back" into following EU laws under Labour.image captionThe Daily Express issues a call to "save Christmas" as it reports on the "scramble to stop shortages" by hiring thousands of lorry drivers. One industry figure suggests shortages could become a "permanent problem" but Downing Street dismissed the idea of long-term supply chain issues, the paper says.image captionThe Aberdeen Evening Express leads with a driver who has admitted causing the death of a pensioner who was crushed between two cars.image captionThe alleged murder of a man in Dundee makes the front page of the city's Evening Telegraph.image captionA court case about a man accused of pulling out his partner's false teeth during a row makes the front page of the Glasgow Times.image captionA "cunning plan to save the world" makes the front page of the Daily Star, which reports on scientists' efforts to breed cows that do not "fart so much". Methane emissions from cows are considered to be a significant contributor to greenhouse gases, scientists say.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.