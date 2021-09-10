Covid in Scotland: Infection rate jumps to record one in 45
- Published
The Covid infection rate in Scotland has again risen to its highest level since estimates began, with about one in 45 thought to have had it last week.
The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey estimated 117,300 people had Covid in the week ending 3 September.
It was the highest rate of any of the UK nations and the most ever recorded.
England was estimated to be one in 70, Wales was one in 65 and Northern Ireland was one in 60, the ONS said.
The figure for Scotland was a large increase on the previous week when it was one in 75.
Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 infection survey, said: "Scotland now has the highest rates across the UK countries where infections have continued to increase sharply, reaching a new highest recorded level."
The ONS report also shows a breakdown of the age groups most affected by Covid, with those under 30 accounting for a large majority of the cases.
People under 20 have a consistently high rate of infection.
During the week of the latest survey the number of cases reported daily was very high, including a record 7,113 new cases confirmed by tests on 29 August.
Since then, the rate of Covid infection has remained extremely high but on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it may now be slowing down.
She said there continued to be a very high level of infection among the Scottish population, however, she was hopeful that no new restrictions would be needed to control the recent surge in cases.
The latest National Records of Scotland statistics showed there were 58 deaths in the week to 5 September, an increase of 10 from the previous week.
The latest Scottish government estimate suggests the average number of contacts people have increased by about 14% in the past two weeks.
It said contacts within a work setting had increased by 63%, while contacts in the home had remained the same.
The report also said the proportion of people using public transport had decreased in the past two weeks - down from 25% to 21%.
And those visiting a pub or restaurant went down from 49% to 46%.
On Thursday the Scottish Parliament formally approved the introduction of vaccine passport measures for nightclubs and many large events from 1 October.
The SNP and Greens voted in favour while the proposals were opposed by the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats.