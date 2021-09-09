Scotland's papers: Covid spread slows and virus court 'con'Published25 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionCoronavirus dominates the front pages with The Metro reporting claims from a top lawyer that criminal trials are collapsing as a result of witnesses and accused people using "fake Covid alerts to dodge court".image captionThe Times focuses on Nicola Sturgeon's claim that the rate at which Covid-19 is spreading in Scotland may now be slowing down. However, hospitals still "feel the strain" of the pandemic points out the paper's front page.image captionThe impact of high levels of Covid cases on the ambulance service makes the front page of the Daily Record, which carries trade union concerns about the impact of delays to 999 callouts on patients.image captionCautious optimism that the increasing rate of Covid cases may now be slowing down is how The Herald reports the first minister's latest take on the pandemic. The paper says Ms Sturgeon is hopeful that no new restrictions will be needed to control the recent surge in cases.image captionEdinburgh's Royal Infirmary's A&E department is operating at triple its capacity according to the city's Evening News, which also reports that staff are "on their knees" as a result of the surge in demand.image captionVaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds would play a "vital role" in curbing the pandemic according to a scientific paper seen by The i. A decision on this issue is due in the coming days.image captionA vote at Holyrood on plans for vaccine passports is the focus of The Daily Telegraph with the paper carrying opposition party criticism that there has not been enough engagement with businesses affected by the move.image captionThe Scotsman front page carries criticism of the Scottish government abandoning plans to set up a state-backed consumer energy supplier.image captionAfter MPs backed plans for a hike in National Insurance to help fund health and social care, The National report claims the "regressive" move will have the same impact as austerity measures championed by a previous Tory-led UK government.image captionThe Scottish government's goal of holding an independence referendum by the end of 2023 is opposed by the majority of voters, according to an opinion poll in the Scottish Daily Mail.image captionA former solider convicted of sexually abusing two women is the lead story in the Scottish Sun.image captionThe Daily Express leads with a "crackdown on crossings" as it says migrants will be turned back to France. The paper says Home Secretary Priti Patel has got tough over "French failings".image captionResidents' concerns about drug addicts using the stairway of a block of flats is the top story on the front page of the Glasgow Times.image captionA care home worker being awarded a "local hero" award is the focus of the Press and Journal front page.image captionThe death of a man found with serious injuries in a Dundee street is the main story in the city's Evening Telegraph.image captionThe reaction of shop staff faced with a "knife-wielding thief" is the lead story in the Aberdeen Evening Express.image captionThe Courier reports how a football coach shared song lyrics from rapper Tupac that contained a racial slur when posting a team photo on social media.image captionThe Daily Star has an update on Geronimo the alpaca. It says that two vets have said the alpaca did not have Bovine tuberculosis while a UK government vet said there were scars.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.