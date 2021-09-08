Scotland's papers: 'Justice for Lamara' and social care tax hike

Scotland's papers: 'Justice for Lamara' and social care tax hikePublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionPolice Scotland's £100,000 fine for the M9 crash death failures makes a number of the front pages. The Scottish Sun focuses on one of the two people to die in the accident, Lamara Bell, and her mother, Diane, saying her daughter now "has justice".image captionOne of the other main stories is the rise in National Insurance to pay for reforms to the care sector and NHS funding. The Scotsman reports the Scottish NHS will receive £1.1bn a year from the new UK-wide health and social care tax.image captionThe Daily Record focuses on the M9 crash fine for Police Scotland and the force admitting that failures in its call-handling system "materially contributed" to Lamara Bell's death in 2015. The paper reports how chief constable Iain Livingstone apologised "unreservedly" on behalf of Police Scotland.image captionThe Daily Star also leads with the crash and how Police Scotland pled guilty to a charge under the Health and Safety Act, admitting "corporate criminal liability" for its failings associated with the incident.image captionThe i describes the changes to social care and National Insurance as a "new era of tax hikes" and reports how the payment will start in 2023.image captionThe Times says MPs will be asked to approve what is the biggest personal tax rise in two decades and says the move will take public spending to the highest peacetime level.image caption"Highest taxes since the war" is the Daily Telegraph's take. It says the prime minister has abandoned two manifesto pledges as he raised National Insurance and paused the triple lock on pensions to fund the NHS and care.image captionElsewhere, The National reports on the Scottish government's plan to resume making the case for independence - with the goal of holding a referendum by the end of 2023.image captionThe Herald leads with the same issue and carries criticism that civil servants would restart work on a "detailed prospectus" for a second independence poll.image captionAddressing Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon said an independence vote would only be held "when the Covid crisis has passed" but the Scottish Daily Mail front page claims "breaking up Britain" is all the first minister cares about.image captionThe Daily Express front page claims the plans are an "insult to Scots" and carries comments that the SNP administration should only focus on the Covid recovery.image captionA family's lucky escape from a "car inferno" makes the front page of Dundee's Evening Telegraph.image captionA series of police raids targeting Aberdeen's drugs trade make the front page of the city's Evening Express.image captionA row over parking bays outside a school for people with disabilities is the lead story in the Glasgow Times.image captionThe Fife edition of The Courier reports on the rape of a teenager in woodland in Kirkcaldy.image captionCriticism of the fact that plans to renew Edinburgh's play parks will take nearly 50 years makes the front page of the city's Evening News.image captionThe Press and Journal leads with news of a man who killed his 66-year-old mother before hiding her body under a rug. Morag Carmichael was stabbed six times by her son Neil at her home in Drumnadrochit on 7 December last year.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.