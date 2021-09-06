Scotland's papers: surge in virtual GP visits and care 'poll tax'Published40 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe impact of the Covid pandemic on the way GPs work makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper reports that less than half of all GP appointments are face-to-face now with phone and video calls being used more often.image captionBoris Johnson's expected plan to raise National Insurance contributions to help finance social care dominates many of Monday's front pages. The Scotsman quotes SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford as saying young people in particular would be hardest hit by what he calls a "regressive" move which would amount to a "new Tory poll tax" on Scottish families.image captionThe i leads with comments from Tories who are against the idea of a National Insurance hike. Former Conservative leader and prime minister Sir John Major and ex-chancellors Lord Ken Clarke and Lord Philip Hammond are among those to voice concern about the PM's plans.image caption"Young face tax crunch" is Metro's headline as the paper reports that government plans will see younger workers hit the hardest.image captionFormer Chancellor Norman Lamont has also criticised the tax rise proposal, the Daily Telegraph adds. Lord Lamont said a rise in income tax, rather than National Insurance contributions, would be "more widely spread" and not hit younger workers as hard.image captionThe Herald leads with demands from Scotland's hospitality trade for support in dealing with a recruitment crisis dubbed the worst in living memory. There are more than 500 vacancies in pubs, restaurants and hotels across the country according to the Scottish Hospitality Group.image captionScottish Labour's opposition to the Scottish government's plans to introduce vaccine passports makes the front page of the Daily Express. Ministers say it is the least restrictive way of keeping people safe but opposition politicians claim the Scottish government is just trying to look like it is in control of the virus.image captionThe Times features support for the vaccine passport idea from Nadhim Zahawi, the UK government's vaccines minister, who has confirmed a similar scheme is planned for England by the end of the month.image captionThe National reports on claims that the UK government is trying to keep Nicola Sturgeon "out of the limelight" at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow later this year.image captionThe Sun joins several other papers to report the death of former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding. The 39-year-old died on Sunday morning, her mother said. Harding revealed in August last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.image captionA new campaign to make the streets of Scotland's capital city cleaner makes the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.image captionDeath threats sent to health secretary Humza Yousaf is the main story on the front page of The Courier. The SNP MSP also received racist abuse sent to him over social media.image captionFears over vandalism make the front page of Dundee's Evening Telegraph.image captionControversy over plans for a new business park in green space is the top story in the Aberdeen Evening Express.image captionConcern over the safety of a stretch of road in Glasgow is the lead story in the Glasgow Times.image sourcevvcimage captionA cycling event for the North Coast 500 being given the green light despite fears over its safety is the top story in the Press and Journal.image captionThe Daily Star claims that people are being encouraged to stop bathing regularly as a way of saving water. "Do not wash… stay dirty" is the paper's headline, accompanied by images of a woman holding her nose and another featuring a man's sweaty armpit.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.