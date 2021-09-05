No trains running between Glasgow and Edinburgh on Sunday
- Published
No trains will be running between Glasgow and Edinburgh on Sunday, due to engineering works and strike action.
ScotRail said there would also be no replacement buses running between the two cities.
Strikes among conductors have been taking place every Sunday since the end of March in a dispute over overtime pay.
On Thursday, ScotRail engineers also voted for industrial action after pay talks with management collapsed.
About 250 workers, who maintain and repair ScotRail trains, backed strike action and other measures.
The Unite union said this industrial action was likely to take place from the middle of September.
It said operator Abellio ScotRail had rejected a number of demands, including a "substantial" pay increase, greater flexibility of holidays, and no compulsory redundancies.
The ballot returned a vote of 78% in favour of strike action from a 68.4% turnout.
ScotRail has said passenger numbers and its income have plummeted due to the pandemic.
The key routes currently affected can be found on the ScotRail website.
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members who have stood firm for over six months in this fight for pay justice and equality in the face of continued provocation from the employer are a credit to the entire trade union movement. They have never wavered and remain absolutely rock solid and determined again today.
"This week a parallel issue over the imposed pay freeze stepped up a notch with sister unions joining the fight for justice.
"Our campaign of action continues and it is now down to ScotRail, Transport Scotland and the senior politicians who call the shots to take these essential workers seriously, get out of the bunker and get round the table with the union to negotiate a fair and just settlement. "
In December 2019, Abellio was stripped of the contract to run ScotRail services by the Scottish government amid criticism of performance levels.
The Scottish government announced in April that the franchise would be taken over by a public sector body from the end of March next year.