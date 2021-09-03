Covid in Scotland: Infection rate reaches highest level
- Published
The coronavirus infection rate in Scotland has risen to its highest level since estimates began.
One in 75 people are believed to have had the Covid-19 virus last week, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This was a big increase from the previous week's estimate of one in every 140 people.
It came as Scotland reported 6,711 new cases in the previous 24 hours.
The deaths of a further 10 people who had previously tested positive for the virus were also recorded.
A total of 653 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 29 on the previous day. There were 60 patients in intensive care, an increase of five.
However, the number of new daily infections does appear to have stabilised in recent days.
Friday's figure was lower than the record 7,113 positive cases that were recorded a week ago.
But several areas of Scotland remain among the regions with the highest rates of the virus in Europe.
Scottish schools returned from the summer holidays two weeks ago and the reopening is believed to have contributed to a surge in cases.
Almost half of pupils at an East Dunbartonshire secondary school were absent on Tuesday and more than 32,000 Scottish pupils were absent across the week due to Covid-19.
The UK's JCVI vaccine advisory body has refused to give the green light to vaccinating healthy children aged 12-15 years old on health grounds alone.
However, an extra 200,000 teenagers across the UK who have underlying conditions will now be eligible for two doses.
Chief medical officers in all four UK nations are also considering whether wider issues such as disruption to education tips the balance towards vaccinating more teenagers.
I thank JCVI for advice in relation to vaccinating 12-15yr olds.— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 3, 2021
I have spoken to other Health Ministers across UK & we have asked our respective CMOs to rapidly explore wider educational & societal impacts in relation to vaccinating 12-15yr olds - as per JCVI's suggestion.
Scotland's health secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: "I have agreed with the other three UK health ministers to write a letter asking the four Chief Medical Officers to consider this latest guidance and explore whether there is additional evidence to suggest it would be beneficial to offer vaccination to all 12-15 year olds.
"We have asked for this further work to be conducted as soon as possible. A further update will be issued once these discussions have taken place."
The ONS figures estimated that about one in 70 people in England had Covid-19 in the week to 27 August.
In Wales it was one in 110 and in Northern Ireland the latest estimate is one in 65 - down from one in 40 in the previous week.
The Scottish government's weekly analysis put the latest R number estimate in Scotland at between 1.3 and 1.6, which is the highest upper limit since October of last year.
Some people reported difficulty booking PCR tests in certain areas on Friday, with a Scottish government spokeswoman saying that record numbers of cases meant record levels of testing were being carried out.
The increase in demand led to some sites reaching capacity on particular days and people had been redirected to other sites.
The spokeswoman said: "It is vital that PCR testing is available for those who need it.
"We are working with UK government to increase our testing capacity and have already added additional booking slots per day across the local and regional testing sites network, so would encourage people to keep trying to book a test.
"People can also book a home test kit via NHS inform."
Opposition parties have accused the Scottish government of "losing control" of the virus, with Holyrood due to vote next week on its plan to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events including major football matches, concerts and music festivals.