Asian gold targeted in housebreakings across Scotland
- Published
Asian gold has been targeted in a spate of housebreakings across Scotland with £200,000 worth stolen in just 10 days.
In the spree starting on 21 August, 14 homes were targeted spanning Bathgate, Beith, Stranraer, Cambuslang, Paisley, Stepps, East Kilbride and Glasgow.
Asian gold is jewellery bought and held by south Asian families, and often passed down through the generations.
Detectives want to trace a gun-metal grey Cupra Ateca car, believed to have been in the area of each crime.
Police are investigating the linked crimes as part of Operation Suitcase, launched in response to a significant number of Asian homes being broken into and high-value gold and other expensive items being stolen.
Robust security measures
Det Sgt Allan MacInnes said: "As a result of each of these incidents, the homeowners have been left devastated at the theft of their belongings and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry as we look to identify the culprits and trace the stolen items.
"We would ask that anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the affected areas between 21 and 31 August, or who can help us locate the grey Cupra Ateca and its occupants, contacts police immediately."
He said the public had a "vital role" in helping prevent crime by storing valuables safely out of sight and ensuring all doors and windows were secured when home were empty.
Det Sgt MacInnes added: "We would also recommend that those choosing to store significantly valuable items within their home invest in robust security measures such as safes, alarms and motion-activated lighting."
He added that, where possible, people should use safety deposit boxes or a safe storage option, approved by insurers.