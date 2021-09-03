Care home staff shortage adding pressure on NHS
A shortage of care home workers in Scotland is adding further pressure on the NHS, the industry has warned.
Scottish Care said hospital beds were being "blocked" by delayed discharges of older people to care homes as a result of the staff shortages.
The industry body warned it was "only a matter of time" before people were being admitted to hospital because of a lack of properly-staffed care homes.
A Scottish Care survey showed 90% of homes were facing recruitment problems.
Health boards across Scotland have warned of increased pressure on beds as a result of soaring demand and in July NHS Lanarkshire asked relatives and friends to help with the care of loved ones as a result of staff shortages.
The concerns come as new research shows that overall demand for workers remains high as thousands of new job adverts are posted and the shortage of workers grows.
According to Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), six of the UK's top 10 hiring hotspots are in Scotland.
The Scottish Care survey found 90% of employers reported they were struggling to recruit and retain staff with an average vacancy rate of 9% across the sector.
Karen Hedge, national director of the care industry umbrella body, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme said: "We have seen recruitment and retention issues in the sector for some years and this has been exacerbated recently by the impact of Brexit and the global pandemic.
"If we can't find a solution then care will not be delivered and if care is not delivered then people will end up in hospital, that is the long and short of it.
"We already know our NHS is struggling - people are not able to get out of hospital because there isn't care available in their communities so I suppose it is only a matter of time before it happens the other way."
'Market will remain tight for years'
Meanwhile, new job postings have remained high since early June, with staff shortages continuing to be a concern for businesses, a survey by the REC found.
Jobs most in demand included dispensing opticians, driving instructors and vehicle body builders and repairers, the report said.
REC chief executive Neil Carberry said: "Demand for workers remains very high across the economy and shows no signs of weakening.
"With businesses in the food, logistics and hospitality sectors starting to gear up for Christmas, the months ahead could be difficult, even with a large number of people coming off furlough in August and September.
"There is good evidence to suggest that the market will remain tight for some years to come, even if the current crisis passes."