Scotland's papers: MSP sorry for race jibe and Rangers partner probed

Scotland's papers: MSP sorry for race jibe and Rangers partner probedPublished2 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionAn outburst during first ministers' questions makes the front of Friday's Metro. Conservative MSP Tess White's heckle suggesting Nicola Sturgeon was "anti-English" led to the North East representative issuing an apology following the session. Ms Sturgeon said she was "deeply offended" by the comment.image captionThe same story leads The National which claims the MSP was "forced" to say sorry for her comments. The incident happened when the first minister was responding to a question from Labour MSP Pauline McNeill - who asked how the Scottish government will tackle public displays of anti-Irish racism and anti-Catholic prejudice.image captionThe Courier says North East MSP Tess White brought Holyrood "to a halt" by shouting out "as long as you're not English" while Nicola Sturgeon was speaking in the chamber. It also reports that politicians reacted angrily to the incident, with presiding officer Alison Johnstone calling for "dignity and respect".image captionA police investigation into"hate-filled sectarian tweets" from a media partner of Rangers FC is the Daily Record's exclusive. Police Scotland confirmed they had received complaints regarding posts linked to individuals working on a partner podcast.image captionThe Scotsman reports that Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "losing her grip" on the pandemic amid warnings of an NHS in crisis as it was revealed thousands of long Covid patients in Scotland are not being referred for specialist treatment. Ms Sturgeon defended her government's decisions on the pandemic during the first questions session of the new term.image captionIt's the same line in the Scottish Daily Mail, which says that the Scottish government's "incoherent plans" for vaccine passports were "savaged" by business leaders.image captionVaccines for children is the focus of The Times, which reports that parents' written consent will be required before their children are given a coronavirus vaccine under plans being finalised by Uk ministers. Boris Johnson also promised older people that they will get a booster vaccine this autumn, pre-empting a decision from scientific advisers, says the paper.image captionThe i newspaper says that the UK's regulator, the JCVI, is moving towards approving jabs for younger teenagers after evidence from the US suggests the risk is smaller than previously thought. The paper says ministers are increasingly concerned about delaying approval as the new school year starts.image captionThursday's announcement of a £20m boost for the ambulance service is the lead story in the P&J. The paper says the new recruitment drive comes after a "deluge" of stories of lengthy waits for ambulances.image captionDemand for workers is increasing in Scotland amid a growing labour shortage,according to new figures published in The Herald. It reports that six out of the UK's top 10 hiring hotspots were in Scotland last week, according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).image caption"Sting of the castle" is the intriguing headline in The Scottish Sun which reports that a "crime mob" may be plotting a multi-million-pound heist to steal historical treasures from Edinburgh Castle. The exclusive says that officers were alerted to a "hostile reconnaissance" at the Crown Jewels attraction and a security breach at the nearby National Museum of Scotland.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that the prime minister could announce a tax rise for around 25 million people to pay for "the biggest overhaul in social care funding in a generation" and to bring down NHS waiting lists. Describing the move as "a major political gamble", the paper points out that it would break the 2019 Conservative manifesto pledge not to raise national insurance.image captionThe Daily Express leads with a potential medical game-changer. It reports that British scientists are confident they can develop a cancer jab based on the success of the Covid vaccine.image captionA story claiming a new father attacked his partner in a hospital maternity ward after drinking to celebrate the birth of their baby makes the front of the Evening Express.image captionThe fight to save the McVitie's biscuit factory in Tollcross makes the front of the Glasgow Times. The paper reports that Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney has asked the Scottish government to provide funds to to provide cash to build a new factory and save 500 jobs.image captionTraffic misery during the construction of a new roundabout at Sheriffhall is the front page story in the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper says the project will create six years of disruption before the benefits are felt.image captionIn Dundee's Evening Telegraph, a local resident hits out after a "honking" truck full of dead animals was left open in a busy street on Wednesday.image captionAnd the Daily Star is urging us to thing of the poor cats who have been stressed by lockdown, causing deadly diseases. "Lockdown has really stressed meowt", is the paper's headline. The front page, like many others also featured the return of Swedish pop supergroup ABBA who have released their first new music in 40 years.