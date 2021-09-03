Burrell Collection to reopen in March after five years
Glasgow's Burrell Collection will reopen in March 2022, more than five years after it closed for refurbishment, it has been announced.
The museum closed in October 2016 for a £68m redevelopment and was supposed to have reopened last year.
The A-listed building was said to be no longer fit for purpose and needed a new roof as rain getting into the galleries threatened to damaged exhibits.
The Burrell first opened in the city's Pollok Park in 1983.
It housed the vast collection of artefacts donated to the city by collector Sir William Burrell in 1944.
Sir William had devoted more than 75 years of his life to amassing one of the world's greatest collections, renowned for its quality of Chinese art, exquisite stained glass, intricate tapestries and fine art.
As well as repairs to the roof, modern glazing has been installed to make the building more air-tight, reducing its overall energy consumption.
A new entrance will bring visitors straight into the heart of the building and a newly-created central stairway will encourage people to explore all three floors.
On reopening, the museum's gallery space will have increased by 35%, allowing some items that have not been seen for decades to go on show.
Sir Angus Grossart, chair of Burrell Renaissance, said: "The Burrell Collection has a reputation as being one of the finest in the world.
"The wonderful new displays have enhanced and informed what visitors will see. They will find great cultural diversity, much beauty and wonder and the great achievement of one enquiring and questioning mind, that of Sir William Burrell."