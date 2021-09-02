Covid in Scotland: Hospital risk 'not higher' for teachers
- Published
Scotland's teachers were not at greater risk of admission to hospital from Covid compared to the general population, a study has found.
Research by Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow suggests the risk was no higher than other adults.
While schools were mostly closed, teachers were 50% less likely than the general working population to be admitted to hospital.
When schools were open, the risk in both groups was similar.
The researchers said it was not possible to determine why teachers were not at higher risk. But they suggest it could be because teachers are generally healthier or more careful about Covid-related behaviours than other groups.
Prompt uptake of the vaccine among teachers may also have contributed to their protection from the Delta variant.
Study co-author Dr Lynda Fenton, said the research had provided a "better understanding of the risks for teachers since the start of the pandemic".
She added: "Education is central to allow all children and young people to realise their potential, and teachers are a critical part of this.
"These findings contribute to the knowledge needed when making decisions about how to deliver education in these challenging times."
The research published in the BMJ medical journal looked at data in Scotland from March 2020 to July this year - during periods of school closures and full openings.
Most of the teachers in the study were women, with an average age of 42 years old, and few had underlying health conditions.
The research will now be undertaken for early learning and childcare workers.
Co-author Prof David McAllister said: "Together with the finding that teachers were at lower risk of severe Covid, and that people who shared a household with teachers were not at increased risk, this is likely to be broadly reassuring for people involved in face-to-face teaching."
The return of Scotland's schools in August is believed to have contributed to the recent surge in Covid cases.
Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said it was "very reassuring" that teachers have been found not to be at greater risk of hospitalisation because of Covid.
But she added: "Nothing in this study, however, negates the importance of vigilance in suppressing Covid transmission in schools."