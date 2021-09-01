Scots to need vaccine passports for large events
Vaccine passports are to be required for entry to nightclubs and many large events in Scotland from later this month, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The plans will apply to indoor and outdoor events, and will need to be signed off by MSPs next week.
Ms Sturgeon said the move was needed to help stem the recent surge in the number of cases.
A further 6,107 people have tested positive, with the number of people in hospital doubling in the past 10 days.
And several areas of Scotland are among the regions with the highest rates of the virus in Europe.
The new vaccine certification rules mean people over the age of 18 will need to show they have had both doses of the vaccine before they are allowed entry to:
- Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues
- Unseated indoor live events, with more than 500 people in the audience
- Unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience
- Any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance
Ms Sturgeon said the hospitality industry as a while would not be included in the certification scheme - although that decision would be kept under review.
And she said people who had good reasons for not getting fully vaccinated - including children and people with particular medical conditions - would be exempt.
People can already request a paper copy of their vaccination record to allow them to travel, and from Friday they will be provided with a QR code so they can download a copy of the record to keep on their phone.
A similar scheme will be introduced in England at the end of this month, with people needing to have a "Covid pass" to access "higher risk" settings such as nightclubs.
Several other European countries - including France, Italy and Ireland - have already introduced certification.
Scotland's health secretary, Humza Yousaf, said in July that he was "sceptical" about the case for vaccine passports, citing concerns that they "might increase the inequality gap, and there would be ethical issues".
But a statement at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that the certification scheme was needed to "help protect individuals and the country as a whole and reduce the risk of further restrictions being necessary".
The first minister added: "Many of the events and venues that are covered by the certification scheme are important - they matter to our economy, and to our cultural and social life.
"That's why we want to enable them to stay open safely - but they are not essential services.
"And the nature of them - which involves bringing many people together in relatively small areas - does mean that, despite their very best efforts, they can contribute significantly to the spread of the virus."
She also said it would be "grossly irresponsible" to rule out re-introducing further restrictions in the future.
The first minister said this was a "significant move" and would need to be signed off by MSPs, with a debate and vote to take place next week.
However the SNP has a comfortable majority with the backing of the Scottish Greens, and the cooperation agreement between the two parties commits them to working together on Covid-related matters.
And the Lib Dems were the only party to hit out directly against the plans following Ms Sturgeon's statement, with leader Alex Cole-Hamilton saying vaccine passports were akin to "medical ID cards", adding: "This is an illiberal step".
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for greater guidance to be given to businesses, while Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar saying the government had "lost control" of the pandemic and had "no clear strategy".
Case levels in Scotland are 80% higher now than they were last week, and five times higher than they were four weeks ago.
The number of people in hospital has more than doubled since 20 August, from 312 to 629.
Intensive care admissions have not risen as quickly, but have still gone up from 34 to 59 over the same timescale.
Meanwhile 4,108,804 people have had a first dose of vaccine, and 3,691,066 have had two.
That includes 95% of people over 40 who are now fully vaccinated, as well as 71% of 30 to 39-year-olds and 51% of 18 to 29-year-olds.