Scots to need vaccine passports for large events
- Published
Vaccine passports are to be required for entry to nightclubs and many large events in Scotland from later this month, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The plans will apply to indoor and outdoor events, and will need to be signed off by MSPs next week.
Ms Sturgeon said the move was needed to help stem the recent surge in the number of cases.
A further 6,107 people have tested positive, with the number of people in hospital doubling in the past 10 days.
And several areas of Scotland are among the regions with the highest rates of the virus in Europe.
The new vaccine certification rules will apply to:
- Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues
- Unseated indoor live events, with more than 500 people in the audience
- Unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience
- Any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.