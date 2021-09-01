Scotland's: papers: Crisis in the NHS and Nat 5s 'could be scrapped'Published28 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage sourceThe iimage sourceDaily Expressimage sourceDaily Recordimage sourceHeraldimage sourceScottish Sunimage sourceScottish Daily Mailimage sourceDaily Telegraphimage sourceThe Timesimage sourceScotsmanimage sourceMetroimage sourceThe Nationalimage sourceDaily Starimage sourceP&Jimage sourceGlasgow Timesimage sourceCourierimage sourceEvening Expressimage sourceEvening Newsimage sourceEvening TelegraphRelated Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.