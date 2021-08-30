Scottish Green co-leaders given ministerial roles
- Published
The co-leaders of the Scottish Greens have been given junior ministerial roles in Nicola Sturgeon's government under the SNP-Green power-sharing deal.
Patrick Harvie will focus on zero carbon buildings and active travel, while Lorna Slater will be minister for green skills and the circular economy.
The first minister said it was right to "put politics aside to tackle the challenges in front of us decisively".
The appointments will be formally approved by a vote of MSPs on Tuesday.
The Conservatives have said they will vote against the move, calling it a "nationalist gamble", but the SNP and Greens have a comfortable majority between them in the Holyrood chamber.
The two parties have signed off on a power-sharing deal which falls short of a full coalition, but sees Green politicians enter government for the first time anywhere in the UK.
The pact between the two pro-independence parties will see Green MSPs back the SNP administration in any confidence votes in parliament, as well as ensuring its budgets pass.
They will work together on a range of issues - including climate change, public transport, housebuilding and rent controls.
However, the deal allows them to disagree on some other topics, including aviation policy, field sports and the future of fee-paying schools.
Ms Sturgeon said there had been "compromise on both sides" in the talks which led to the agreement, and that the parties had managed to "find common ground and agree on areas where we can work together to build a better country".
And she said the two new Green ministers would "contribute greatly to defining Scotland's path forward" - with the parties aiming to deliver an independence referendum during the current parliamentary term.
'Coalition of chaos'
Mr Harvie - whose full title will be minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants' rights - said he was "thrilled at the opportunity to drive forward policies that enhance peoples' lives while supporting the urgent goal of tackling the climate emergency as we emerge from the pandemic".
And Ms Slater - the minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity - said her focus would be on delivering a "just transition" to a carbon-neutral economy, saying this must support the workforce as well as benefiting the natural environment.
The appointments will be put forward to the Queen for confirmation after they are approved by MSPs in a vote at Holyrood.
The Scottish Conservatives have opposed the SNP-Green deal as a "coalition of chaos", with MSP Murdo Fraser describing it as "economic vandalism".
He said: "Nicola Sturgeon is taking a nationalist gamble with people's jobs - she is bringing in radicals, all in the hopes of ramping up her push for another divisive referendum.