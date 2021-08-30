Covid in Scotland: Cases doubling weekly after restrictions eased
- Published
Covid cases in Scotland have roughly doubled every week since restrictions eased, leading to an increase in hospital admissions.
More than 500 people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital.
National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said the health service was stretched and increasing cases would delay elective surgeries.
Scotland wanted "to get on top" of the virus and may need a "reverse gear" on some restrictions, he told the BBC.
More than 7,000 positive tests were recorded on Sunday, a new record for the country, compared with fewer than 1,500 on 9 August, when most of the Covid restrictions in Scotland were lifted.
Physical distancing rules and the limits on gatherings were removed, and all venues were allowed to reopen.
The number of hospital patients rose to a total of 507, with 52 in intensive care.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously said she was reassured that "vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused", but urged people to take care.
In a BBC interview, Prof Leitch said: "We're now beginning to see rises in hospital admissions and that is harm. We don't admit people to hospital for no reason.
"Over 500 now in hospital and a doubling of the case rate every seven days, so we really want to get on top of it."
'NHS Stretched'
He said the increase in Covid cases was partly caused by the Delta variant being more transmissible, schools opening and more people meeting and gathering after lockdown restrictions were removed.
The health service was under pressure already, "with or without Covid", he added.
Prof Leitch said: "When you add a new infectious disease on top of what we already manage, diabetes, and strokes and heart attacks and everything else that comes through our community and hospital system, of course it is stretched."
Efforts to tackle a backlog of elective procedures built up in the past year was being challenged by the latest surge, he said.
"The only thing you can turn off in a health system is elective care. You can't postpone strokes, heart attacks and emergency admissions for the elderly.
"We don't want to do that but if you need staff, beds etc for a novel infection disease then that's what you have to do because you can't just make respiratory consultants out of nowhere, or nurses in charge of intensive care out of nowhere, so you have to be flexible in that."
'Vaccine hesitant' groups
Prof Leitch warned that there had to be a "reverse gear" to protect public health but said further restrictions might not be a "short, sharp shock", but turning off "some bits of society".
"I hope we don't have to do any of that," he said and urged people to get vaccinated, get tested, self isolate if asked, and follow the rules.
Overall, 82.1% of over-18s in Scotland are fully vaccinated and 91.1% have had at least a first dose.
Prof Leitch said he was working with groups who were "vaccine hesitant" to address concerns.
"They have got legitimate questions," he said. "Some of it is, of course, scientific nonsense. The fertility one - there is no biological method where a vaccine could hurt fertility in ay conceivable way - but there are legitimate questions about the blood clots, about allergies, that we can answer. When we answer, people come forward [for a vaccine]."