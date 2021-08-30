Covid in Scotland: Cases doubling weekly after restrictions eased
Covid cases in Scotland have roughly doubled every week since restrictions eased, leading to an increase in hospital admissions.
More than 500 people with Covid-19 are in hospital and case numbers hit a record high at the weekend.
National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said the NHS was stretched and elective surgeries could be delayed.
Scotland wanted "to get on top" of the virus and may need a "reverse gear" on some restrictions, he told the BBC.
On Sunday 7,113 positive tests were recorded compared with fewer than 1,500 on 9 August, when most of the Covid restrictions in Scotland were lifted.
Physical distancing rules and the limits on gatherings were removed, and all venues were allowed to reopen.
A further 3,893 new cases were reported on Monday, with 14.1% of tests taken giving a positive result.
The number of hospital patients rose to a total of 551, with 52 in intensive care.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously said she was reassured that "vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused", but urged people to take care.
She went into self-isolation on Sunday after being contact traced by NHS Test and Protect as a close contact of someone with the virus.
However, she has now said that her own PCR test came back negative - meaning she no longer needed to isolate because she was fully vaccinated.
Relieved to report that my PCR test is negative. Coupled with fact I’m double vaccinated - with second dose more than 2 weeks ago - that means I no longer need to isolate. I’ll still be doing regular LFD tests as added precaution tho - and encourage everyone else to do likewise. https://t.co/aVFbSEtkco— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 30, 2021
Under Scotland's Covid-19 rules, she is able to exit quarantine as she had her second dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago.
The SNP leader said she would continue to regularly take lateral flow tests as an "added precaution", and encouraged others to do likewise.
'NHS Stretched'
In a BBC interview, Prof Leitch said: "We're now beginning to see rises in hospital admissions and that is harm. We don't admit people to hospital for no reason.
"Over 500 now in hospital and a doubling of the case rate every seven days, so we really want to get on top of it."
He said the increase in Covid cases was partly caused by the Delta variant being more transmissible, schools opening and more people meeting and gathering after lockdown restrictions were removed.
The health service was under pressure already, "with or without Covid", he added.
Prof Leitch said: "When you add a new infectious disease on top of what we already manage, diabetes, and strokes and heart attacks and everything else that comes through our community and hospital system, of course it is stretched."
Efforts to tackle a backlog of elective procedures built up in the past year was being challenged by the latest surge, he said.
"The only thing you can turn off in a health system is elective care. You can't postpone strokes, heart attacks and emergency admissions for the elderly.
"We don't want to do that but if you need staff, beds etc for a novel infection disease then that's what you have to do because you can't just make respiratory consultants out of nowhere, or nurses in charge of intensive care out of nowhere, so you have to be flexible in that."
'Vaccine hesitant' groups
Prof Leitch warned that there had to be a "reverse gear" to protect public health but said further restrictions might not be a "short, sharp shock", but turning off "some bits of society".
"I hope we don't have to do any of that," he said and urged people to get vaccinated, get tested, self isolate if asked, and follow the rules.
Overall, 82.1% of over-18s in Scotland are fully vaccinated and 91.1% have had at least a first dose.
Prof Leitch said he was working with groups who were "vaccine hesitant" to address concerns.
"They have got legitimate questions," he said. "Some of it is, of course, scientific nonsense. The fertility one - there is no biological method where a vaccine could hurt fertility in ay conceivable way - but there are legitimate questions about the blood clots, about allergies, that we can answer. When we answer, people come forward [for a vaccine]."