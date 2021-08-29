Scotland's papers: British troops out of Afghanistan and welfare cuts

Scotland's papers: British troops out of Afghanistan and welfare cutsPublished31 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionOnce again the UK's departure from Afghanistan, and the future of those left behind, dominates many of the Sunday papers. The Sunday Post focuses on the plight of hundreds of Afghans who worked for the UK during the 20-year conflict. The paper says they now fear "the vengeance of the Taliban".image captionThe Sunday Mail leads with former prime minister Gordon Brown calling for $8bn of international aid to be given to Afghanistan. Mr Brown wants the money to be used to educate young girls and says the aid would be withdrawn if the new regime ignores women's rights.image captionThe Sunday Times says the "Afghan blame game erupts" as it reports that ministers and officials have accused the Foreign Office of negligence in preparing escape routes for evacuees. But it leads with claims that Nicola Sturgeon told her deputy, John Swinney, to get ready to take over as first minister during the Alex Salmond investigation.image caption"Britain out of Afghanistan" is the Sunday Telegraph's headline. The paper says Boris Johnson has promised to honour the sacrifices of those who fell and "preserve the gains". Writing for the paper, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says Britain will impose sanctions if the Taliban fails to grant remaining Afghans "safe passage" to flee the country.image captionThe Sunday Express quotes the prime minister saying "We'll be forever grateful" and says he heaped praise on the armed forces. It also reports on a "miracle baby girl" born on one of the mercy flights to the UK.image captionElsewhere, Scotland on Sunday leads with an interview with four mothers telling of their financial fears as the UK government is set to withdraw the extra £20 Universal Credit payment which it introduced to help families during the pandemic.image captionOne of Scotland's leading architects tells The Herald on Sunday that Glasgow School of Art's approach to its students has been "despicable" and accuses the institution of leaving them floundering at a key point in their education.image captionThe Sunday National leads with Nicola Sturgeon welcoming the backing of Scottish Green Party members for the co-operation deal which will see Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie enter the Scottish government.image captionThe Sun on Sunday says teenager Aaron Campbell, who murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail in Rothesay in 2018, has become a pen pal of a jailed sex offender.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.