Covid in Scotland: Under-40s urged to double vaccinate as cases rise
People under the age of 40 are being urged "not to leave the job half done" by failing to get a second Covid vaccination.
As positive tests in Scotland hit record highs, around two thirds of cases are in the under-40 group.
About 30% of Covid-related hospital admissions in the last month were also from the same age bracket.
The Sottish government is now making a new push to urge people to book an appointment or go to a drop-in clinic.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said current high case rates "underline the fact that this virus is still a significant threat and the importance of getting vaccinated cannot be underestimated".
He added: "Scotland's vaccination programme has been one of the fastest in the world, but it's clear there are some people - particularly aged under 40 - who have been offered a second appointment and for whatever reason have not yet attended.
"Our message to you is clear. It's not too late to get your vaccine.
"And it remains vital that you get both doses in order to give maximum protection against this virus."
'No-one is invincible'
Daily Covid cases hit a record high of 6,835 on Friday.
That number fell to 5,858 on Saturday, although recorded cases are normally slightly lower at the weekend.
Lucy Fleming, lead nurse with NHS Grampian's Ecmo life-support team said no age group "should consider themselves invincible to Covid-19".
She said: "I am under 40. To see increasing numbers of young and otherwise healthy people of my own age requiring this level of intensive care is heartbreaking.
"There is no doubt that as cases rise, it is crucial that everyone who is eligible takes up their invitation for a vaccination and gets both doses."
Scotland's national clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch, has said higher case rates in younger age groups was always likely as Scotland "opened up" again.
He told BBC Scotland: "It's not because of bad behaviour, although there are always people on the edge in every age group who don't follow the rules.
"But the country reopened socially and economically in the last month, so things that were prevented are now available.
"The best things we can all do are test, vaccinate and follow the rules."