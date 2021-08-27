Man 'critical' after being shot in Glasgow murder bid
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Glasgow.
The 44-year-old was found seriously injured on Westray Street in the Milton area of the city at about 19:55 on Thursday.
Police said he received life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which they are treating as attempted murder.
Detectives said it was a targeted attack and there was no threat to the wider public.
They appealed for help in tracing those responsible.
Det Supt Raymond Brown, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "A man has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this and we are appealing to members of the public to help trace those responsible.
"Inquiries are still at an early stage and we would ask anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to come forward and speak to officers.
"The area of Westray Street is very residential and we are certain that there will be people who may have witnessed something that can help with our investigation.
"If you have any information, no matter how small, please get in contact with us as soon as possible."
Ch Insp Alan MacIntyre, area commander for Glasgow North, sought to reassure people that there was no wider threat.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area and I would urge anyone who may have noticed anyone acting suspicious or have any details of the incident to speak to an officer," he add.
A website has been set up so the public can send information directly to the major incident teams at the Scottish Crime Campus.