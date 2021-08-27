Scotland records huge increase in daily Covid cases
Scotland has recorded a record number of daily Covid cases as the number surged above 6,000 for the first time.
A total of 6,835 new cases were reported on Friday - more than 1,800 above the previous highest figure.
This is the third time this week a new record has been set.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the sharp rise was a "cause for concern" - but that the Scottish government was not considering the introduction of a circuit breaker lockdown.
However, she stressed the importance of everyone "playing their part" in halting the spread of the virus.
Ms Sturgeon had previously said the country was at a "fragile and pivotal moment" in the pandemic.
She said on Friday that she could not rule anything out, but that no-one wanted to "go backwards" to even limited restrictions.
The daily test positivity rate was 14.2%, up from 11.5% the previous day, and a record number of tests had been carried out on Thursday.
Four more deaths
However, Ms Sturgeon said that did not entirely explain the increase in case numbers.
There have been four further deaths, and 479 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid - a rise of 53. There was no change in the number of patients in intensive care, which stands at 47.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said the record number of cases is partly being fuelled by the return of schools after the summer holidays.
He was speaking after the previous record total - 5,021 new cases - was reported on Wednesday.
The Scottish Secondary Teachers Association is calling for all secondary school pupils to be vaccinated.