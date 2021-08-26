Scotland's papers: Hospital backlogs and Rangers Covid cases

Scotland's papers: Hospital backlogs and Rangers Covid casesPublished17 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe effect of the Covid pandemic on NHS services features on the front pages of several papers. The Herald says emergency patients are facing six-hour waits to be transferred to Scotland's biggest hospital. The paper claims nurses at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow are said to be unable to accept handovers from paramedics because beds are "at a premium" at the A&E unit.image captionThe Daily Record reports that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and six of his players have had to isolate after a Covid outbreak hit the Ibrox club.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with the same story, with Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister saying the affected players could still be available for the club's match against Celtic on Sunday.image captionThe Scotsman leads with GPs warning a "priority" return to face-to-face consultations would be detrimental to patients. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that face-to-face appointments would be restored "as quickly and safely as possible" as part of the Scottish government's £1bn NHS Recovery Plan. But some GPs say their surgeries would not be able to cope.image captionOn the same theme, The Daily Express reports that the Royal College of GPs says family doctors are already "working beyond capacity".image captionThe National leads with Nicola Sturgeon saying she wants Scotland's health service to be "stronger than ever before" as she launched a £1bn recovery plan for the NHS.image captionThe i covers the latest developments as UK troops evacuate people from Afghanistan - reporting Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's briefing to MPs in which he said it may now be "safer" for some Afghans to try to escape from the country over land. The paper says 10,000 people are gathered at Kabul airport, as crowds try to get in.image captionThe Times sees the defence secretary's comments as the first time the UK has conceded it will not evacuate all the Afghans who helped the country. It says those likely to miss the flights to the UK will include some interpreters who helped the military but most will be from civil society, including politicians and humanitarian workers.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says the NHS in England has drawn up plans to give 12 to 15-year-olds Covid vaccinations. But the paper adds that UK government advisers have not so far recommended jabs for such an age group. The paper also features former SNP leader and first minister Alex Salmond warning that the party's deal with the Greens risked setting back Scottish independence "by decades".image captionThe Metro's main story focuses on the foreign secretary defending his decision to holiday in Crete as Taliban fighters closed in on their takeover of Afghanistan. The paper says Dominic Raab faced ridicule when he took issue with people who said he had been on a beach holiday - because the sea front had been closed.image captionThe Daily Star also focuses on Dominic Raab's comments about his holiday. Its front page features a mocked-up picture of the foreign secretary in swimming trunks on a paddleboard - an activity he was reported to have enjoyed but says did not take place.image captionThe Daily Mail carries claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex considered naming a royal they alleged made a racist remark before their son Archie was born. It reports an updated version of a biography saying the couple weighed up sharing the detail in an interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, but decided against it, believing it would be "very damaging".image captionThe Scottish Sun has more on TV celebrity Katie Price allegedly being assaulted in her home. The paper says the former model has told friends she "cannot face" a court appearance. It could mean charges against her alleged attacker will dropped.image captionThe Press and Journal warns that planned cuts to Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit could hit already struggling families. The Press and Journal warns that planned cuts to Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit could hit already struggling families. It says nearly one in three families with children in Moray will be worse off.image captionThe Courier has an interview with an international horse rider who says he has been left heartbroken after four of his horses were killed when a lorry crashed into their truck on the A9 near Perth.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News leads with the owner of the fire-ravaged Elephant House cafe praising a "hero" cleaner who dialled 999 when she noticed smoke coming up through the floor early on Tuesday morning.image captionThe Evening Express leads with the case of a man being caught attacking a vulnerable woman after he was captured on CCTV.