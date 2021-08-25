Woman, 78, dies and two men hurt in two-car Ayrshire crash
A woman has died and two men have been injured in a road crash in Ayrshire.
The 78-year-old died in hospital after being airlifted from the scene of the two-car collision on the A714 near the Glendrissaig reservoir, south of Girvan.
Two men, aged 80 and 68, were also treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police want to speak to witnesses to the crash which happened at 14:20 on Tuesday.
It involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a blue Vauxhall Corsa, and the road was closed for about seven hours for a police investigation.
Sgt Wayne Carnochan said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of those involved in this crash.
"We are appealing to members of the public for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"The road would have been busy at the time and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to speak to police.
"I would also appeal to any road users who may have possible dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact officers."