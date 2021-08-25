Scotland's papers: Covid warning and Charlie Watts tributes

Scotland's papers: Covid warning and Charlie Watts tributesPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman leads with Nicola Sturgeon's warning that Covid restrictions could be re-imposed as Scotland faces a "fragile period ahead" amid a sharp rise in the number of cases. The paper also features tributes to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at the age of 80.image captionThe Daily Record describes Watts as "the beating heart" of the Rolling Stones, as he was hailed by celebrity fans as a "humble and sweet man". Meanwhile, it also focuses on families who have lost loved ones to Covid who are demanding answers from the Scottish government after it announced a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.image captionThe Scottish Sun devotes most of its front page to the death of Charlie Watts. The drummer, who had been with the band since the early 1960s, pulled out of their US tour just weeks ago following an unspecified medical procedure.image captionThe Herald says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned she "cannot rule out" re-imposing some restrictions if Covid numbers continue to accelerate, after the daily number of infections in Scotland reached a record-breaking 4,323 on Tuesday.image captionBritain is scrambling to airlift more than 4,000 UK nationals and Afghan citizens out of Afghanistan by the end of the week, reports The Times. The last RAF evacuation flight is expected to leave on Thursday or Friday to ensure there is time for the 1,000 British soldiers in Kabul to leave, says the paper.image captionThe i sees the next few days as the "last chance to escape the Taliban". The only realistic route out of the country will soon be a "dangerous land journey to refugee camps across the Afghanistan border", says the paper.image caption"Joe's no to Bojo", says Metro's headline. It says the US president snubbed the prime minister's plea to keep his troops in Afghanistan beyond 31 August.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports the US decision prompted Boris Johnson and other world leaders to ask the Taliban to promise a "safe passage" for Western citizens and Afghans who wanted to leave.image captionThe Daily Mail says the Taliban have vowed to stop Afghans from reaching Kabul airport, as Britain faces a 48-hour scramble to fly thousands of people who have worked for security agencies out of the country.image captionThe Daily Express says a "lockdown u-turn" could be looming as Covid infection rates continue to rise. It reports on Scottish government advisor Professor Linda Bauld warning schools could be closed again if infection rates continue to spiral.image captionThe Daily Star also features Nicola Sturgeon's warning over Covid case numbers. But it leads with touching tributes to Charlie Watts, including one from former Beatle Ringo Starr saying, "We will miss you, man."image captionElsewhere, The National says the UK government has threatened to bypass Holyrood and consult Scottish councils on transport projects.image captionThe Courier leads with Dundee, Raith Rovers and Dundee United legend Gordon Wallace being diagnosed with dementia. The paper says the former player, manager and youth coach has spoken out to raise awareness of how widespread mixed dementia is.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News reports on a huge blaze in buildings on Edinburgh's George IV Bridge. It says well over 100 firefighters tackled the smoke and flames throughout Tuesday.image captionThe Evening Express says plans for a new international market in Aberdeen could use up half of the council's £150m war chest for the city's Covid recovery.image captionThe Evening Telegraph says a man who set up CCTV cameras to spy on a female neighbour has been ordered to leave the UK.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with Rangers confirming a number of positive Covid results have been identified during the club's testing programme.image captionThe Press and Journal focuses on a call from a reform group for more community land ownership to help tackle the fallout from the Covid crisis and the effects of climate change.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.