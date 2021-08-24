Scottish artist Dame Elizabeth Blackadder dies, aged 89
Dame Elizabeth Blackadder, one of Scotland's greatest artists, has died at the age of 89.
She was the first woman to be elected to both the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal Academy.
The Scottish Gallery confirmed she had died peacefully at her home in Edinburgh on Monday.
During her 60-year career, she won numerous awards for her work and in 2001 was appointed Her Majesty's Painter and Limner in Scotland.
She was well known for her delicate paintings of flowers and still life subjects.
Born in Falkirk, she studied at Edinburgh University College of Art from 1949 to 1954.
She won scholarships to pursue her painting in southern Europe, and later married fellow painter John Houston.
Her first solo exhibition was in Edinburgh in 1959, and she lectured at Edinburgh College of Art for more than two decades.