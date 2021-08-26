Scottish court dismisses Clara Ponsati extradition case
A Scottish judge has dismissed extradition proceedings against former Catalan government minister Clara Ponsati.
Sheriff Nigel Ross said it was a "matter for the Spanish authorities" since the academic indicated she would not move back to Scotland from Belgium.
Prof Ponsati faces charges in Spain for her her involvement in the unsanctioned Catalonia independence referendum.
Sheriff Ross said: "You can't extradite someone who is not here."
At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, the sheriff ruled that Scottish courts had "no jurisdiction" over the extradition of the former University of St Andrews academic.
He said that extradition in this case was "impractical" as he ended the legal action.
The discharge was not opposed by the Crown's lawyers, although they criticised a "clear breach of the position of trust that (Ms Ponsati) was in" over her apparent failure to tell the court she was resigning her post at St Andrews and moving to Belgium.
Prosecutor John Scott QC said it was "highly unsatisfactory" for Ms Ponsati not to return to Edinburgh for a legal hearing.
He told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that she had broken the bail conditions which allowed her to remain at liberty.
A European arrest warrant was issued for the professor over her role in the 2017 push for independence in Catalonia. She was wanted in Spain on a charge of sedition - the illegal act of inciting people to resist or rebel against a government.
That warrant was withdrawn but a new one was issued in November 2019.
Shortly afterwards, she was bailed at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after handing herself in to police. She was allowed to keep her passport.
At Thursday's hearing, she was discharged as a requested person. Her lawyer, Aamer Anwar, thanked her Scottish supporters on her behalf.
A total of nine Catalan leaders have been convicted of sedition over their role in the 2017 Catalan referendum.
Protests erupted in Barcelona after they were sentenced to between nine and 13 years in prison by Spain's Supreme Court.
Prosecutors argued that the unilateral declaration of independence was an attack on the Spanish state and accused some of those involved of a serious act of rebellion.
They also said separatist leaders had misused public funds while organising the referendum.