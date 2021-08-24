Covid in Scotland: No change to rules despite rise in cases
Scotland's current coronavirus restrictions are expected to remain in place when the first minister gives her latest scheduled update.
Nicola Sturgeon will give a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, but according to national clinical director Jason Leitch, there is likely to be no change to remaining mitigations.
Prof Leitch told BBC News the current spike in case numbers was "concerning".
On Monday, 3,189 new cases were reported, a positivity rate of 12.4%.
Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Leitch said: "I am concerned. Over seven days there have been about 21,500 cases which is startlingly high - that's doubled in a week."
He said he had given the latest conclusions to Scottish government ministers to help them make their decisions.
"Cabinet will meet today and we have given balanced advice," he said. "We have told the truth about the state of the pandemic.
"I don't expect us to make dramatic changes. I think we will almost certainly keep some of the baseline mitigations we have got in place just now."
What are the current restrictions?
The full list of Covid mitigation is is published by the Scottish government.
But these are the main restrictions remaining in Scotland:
- Face coverings still to be worn indoors in public places and on public transport
- Pupils and teachers must wear masks indoors for up to six weeks after schools return
- School staff must keep at least 1m distance from each other and from children and young people
- 2m distancing should still be observed in healthcare settings
- Office workers should still work from home, where possible
- Details still need to be given at hospitality venues for test and protect
He said that although many people were not keen on wearing face coverings, vulnerable people wanted to keep these mitigations to be able to re-enter society including places of worship and retail and hospitality.
He said there was also no sign yet of face coverings being removed in schools.
Last week, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said she hoped to remove the need for older pupils to wear masks in classrooms "as soon as possible".
However, Prof Leitch said he could not see that happening in the immediate future.
He said: "I think what will happen will be a gradual removal. Particularly seated in classrooms is where young people tell me they would like it removed.
"It could happen in six weeks but it's moving further away and it's not going to happen tomorrow because of these higher numbers."
He added that although the new case rates were high, there was no evidence of specific school outbreaks.
Community transmission
Instead, he said, there were cases related to indoor events - people gathering in houses, or at weddings, pubs or restaurants.
He said: "It's depressingly predictable. We have known about the virus for 18 months but find this virus spreads when people gather indoors with no ventilation too close together.
"That could be in school but we are not seeing massive numbers. We know how much education has been disrupted so we are keen to get that back.
"What we are seeing is community transmission across most of our health boards."
He said the core Covid mitigations of sticking to restrictions, testing and vaccination would remain as the strategy after Tuesday's briefing.
He added that testing and vaccination would be key to the return of colleges and universities.
Most institutions will be implementing a hybrid testing regime and international students will have to self-isolate if coming to Scotland from a red list country.
He said the vaccination programme would continue to target younger people and that universities and colleges would be involved in that.
The latest cohort to be offered the vaccine is 16 and 17-year-olds and he said he was "delighted" that about 40% of that age group had already reported for a first dose.
Public Health Scotland figures show that nearly 44,000 school-age teenagers have had a jab, just a fortnight after vaccination was rolled out to the age group.
Prof Leitch added: "We want that other 60%. I am confident they will keep coming."