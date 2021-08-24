Billy Connolly: Challenges of Parkinson's getting worse
Legendary Scottish comedian Billy Connolly has said the medical challenges he faces while filming for television are "getting worse".
The comedian was speaking during a session at the Edinburgh TV Festival.
It was honouring the 78-year-old comic with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the industry.
Sir Billy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013 and retired from live performances five years later.
The comedian has continued to make TV programmes but, interviewed by his wife, Dr Pamela Stephenson Connolly, he said: "The challenges lately have been medical. They are getting worse."
"I will have to weigh it up and see how bad it gets. Play it by ear."
Sir Billy said that on his last tour he used to say to the audience: "Good evening symptom spotters. I would show them symptoms and it would work really well."
He said the audience for the online TV festival event would have "noticed I have been holding my left hand as this has been going on" as it had started to involuntarily shake.
"It's started to jump around," he said.
Sir Billy said he was "proud and happy" to be receiving the lifetime achievement award.
During the interview, the comedian also discussed his first appearance on Sir Michael Parkinson's talk show in the 1970s which helped to make his name.
He said it was a "very weird" experience.
"I had done wee talk shows in Scotland and they were good, but there wasn't the big time thing that Parkinson had."
Sir Billy also discussed receiving a warm welcome back to Glasgow when he was applauded by members of the public after he landed at the city's airport following his appearance on the show.
"It's a thing the Scots have got about accents," he said.
"You can be as popular as you like but if you don't have a Scottish accent when you're doing it, it's different.
"They loved the fact I went on with my Scottish accent and got famous. They took it personally and they all applauded and it was lovely."
The discussion, which was streamed online, took place on the first day of the Edinburgh TV Festival, which runs until Thursday.