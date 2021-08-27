BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 20 - 27 August

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 and 27 August.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image sourceGeorge McLaughlin
image captionGeorge McLaughlin took this drone shot of Richard Groom's Floating Head concrete sculpture in the Canting basin in Glasgow.
image sourceJamie Ballantine
image captionJamie Ballantine from Blanefield said that after "hundreds of hours" spent trying to capture a photo of a kingfisher, this one appeared "on a branch above the water just five metres away."
image sourceNatalie Gardiner
image captionNatalie Gardiner from South Queensferry took this photo of her four-year-old son's "last day of summer before starting Primary One" at Seacliff Beach.
image sourceTom Kelly
image captionTom Kelly from Edinburgh said: "I was delighted to capture these goldfinches putting on quite a display around Murrayfield Stadium."
image sourceMorag Calder
image captionMorag Calder sent in this picture of her dog Angus having a chat with the neighbours.
image sourceJack Roden
image captionJack Roden from Lanark captured this shot at the beach in Durness.
image sourceRobyn Gilfillan
image captionRobyn Gilfillan took this tender photo at Inverbeg, Loch Lomond.
image sourceRudi Pereira
image captionRudi Pereira took this shot from the summit of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh while waiting for the blue moon to rise.
image sourceJayne Elder
image captionJayne Elder said: "Splendid sunset with views to Jura and a piper, enjoying the ambiance on camping holiday in Port Ban."
image sourceIan Barnes
image captionIan Barnes said: "This dog looked suitably bored on a warm and muggy day at South Queensferry watching life go by from the top window."
image sourceKatrina McPherson
image captionKatrina McPherson took this dramatic shot on a boat trip near North Berwick.
image sourceMarianne Lang
image captionMarianne Lang from Aberdeen said: "Peace returns to Camus an Salen Bay, Arisaig, after tropical rain."
image sourceFrancis McCafferty
image captionFrancis McCafferty took this photo of Loch Duich featuring Eilean Donan Castle.
image sourceAndrew Davidson
image captionAndrew Davidson said: "Snapped this pic of our 10-year-old son Jensen chilling, watching the beautiful sunset on the Lake of Menteith."
image sourceAndrew Leishman
image captionAndrew Leishman said: "Here is 10-year-old Bradley at his happiest catching stones whilst playing in the River Forth at Bo'Ness."
image sourceChris Barrow
image captionChris Barrow braved the midges to stop and take this photo descending from Loch Ericht down towards Loch Rannoch on his bike.
image sourceDanny McCafferty
image captionDanny McCafferty took this on "a beautiful evening at Waulkmill Bay, Orkney".
image sourceDouglas Baxter
image captionDouglas Baxter snapped this photo of a Peacock butterfly in Larkhall.
image sourceAllan Pettigrew
image captionAllan Pettigrew said: "Took this photo while having a walk through the Hermitage, just outside Birnam in Perthshire. It shows the Black Linn Falls in full flow below Ossians Hall."
image sourceJane Borthwick
image captionJane Borthwick took this photo of Nairn bandstand on a recent visit to her hometown.
image sourceJean Crosland
image captionJean Crosland captured this shot of "rainbow power" at Swanston, Edinburgh.
image sourceLloyd Best
image captionLloyd Best sent in this photo of kayaking in The Minch, off Scourie, as the sea haar descended.
image sourceLouise Simpson
image captionLouise Simpson from Banff said: "I love the kaleidoscope effect created by afternoon sun shining through fluffy willowherb seeds"
image sourceMary McClymont
image captionMary McClymont from Edinburgh took this night shot of the Falkirk Wheel.
image sourceNicola Rae
image captionNicola Rae said: "Our five-year-old cockapoo Pepper enjoying a gloriously sunny evening walk under Stirling Castle at the Kings Knot known locally as "the Cup and Saucer."
image sourceSusan Ferguson
image captionSusan Ferguson from Livingston said she was "photobombed" by a hoverfly as she tried to take a picture of a linseed flower in her garden.
image sourceAlan Saunders
image captionAlan Saunders captured this impressive cloud formation over Dumbarton Castle.
image sourceCurtis Welsh
image captionCurtis Welsh said: "Whilst driving from Kelso to St. Boswells in the Scottish Borders, I just had to stop and get this dramatic image of the Eildon Hills."
image sourceAnna Bobak
image captionAnna Bobak said: "Amber and I were celebrating International Dog Day by watching sunset on Ben A'an. It was a stunning evening and she was such a good girl!"

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics