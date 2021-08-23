Covid expert given government adviser role
One of Scotland's top Covid experts has been appointed as an adviser to the Scottish government.
Prof Linda Bauld, an Edinburgh University behavioural scientist, will take up the role of interim chief social policy adviser on 27 September.
The academic, who made regular media appearances during the Covid pandemic, will advise ministers on reducing poverty and inequality.
She will be seconded to the role on a part-time basis for up to nine months.
She said: "As the immediate threat to health from the virus diminishes at the population level, the focus now shifts to Covid recovery.
"I look forward to working with the Scottish government and a wide range of organisations with a particular focus on addressing the social harms arising from the pandemic.
Prof Bauld is also an adviser to the Scottish Parliament's Covid-19 committee and chairwoman of public health at Edinburgh University.
Meanwhile, Scotland's chief nursing officer, Prof Amanda Croft, is standing down less than a year into the role.
Prof Croft, NHS Grampian's former chief executive, was appointed in December last year but is leaving for personal reasons.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf paid tribute to Prof Croft for her "key part in our response to the pandemic".
Prof Alex McMahon, currently working for NHS Lothian, will take over the role on an interim basis from October.