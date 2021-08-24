Serial thief targets designer frames in opticians across Scotland
Designer glasses frames worth tens of thousands of pounds have been stolen from a string of opticians across Scotland.
BBC Scotland has spoken to eight affected opticians who have shared CCTV footage of the incidents and believe the same thief targeted their shops.
It is understood at least six other opticians have had frames stolen by a man who matches the same description.
Police Scotland said its inquiries were ongoing.
The suspected thief speaks with a Glaswegian accent, is of stocky build and about 50-years-old.
BBC Scotland was told that he will typically come into a shop and ask for a small repair on a pair of glasses and steal frames when staff are distracted.
CCTV footage from one opticians shows the man, who has grey hair and wears glasses, appear to place pairs of frames inside his shirt before leaving the shop.
Sarah Wallwork, practice manager at 20/20 Vision opticians on Easter Road, Edinburgh, had 21 pairs of frames worth about £4,500 stolen on 13 August.
She said: "We were incredibly busy that day and he'd asked for a repair but we explained that it was being done by appointment at the moment.
"He said he was going to browse the frames and was in the shop for another five minutes or so, and that's obviously when he's taken advantage of how busy we are.
"We've had pockets of thefts before but nothing like this; it was two or three of each designer, almost as if he was stealing to order."
'The sheer gall of it'
Gerri O'Hear, practice manager of Mearns Opticians in Glasgow, said her shop had seven frames worth about £2,000 taken on 18 August.
The thief had taken cheaper frames from a stand in the shop and put them in some of the gaps where he'd taken the more expensive frames.
She said: "The story we got was he wanted the nose pads changed on his Gran's glasses.
"I'm more annoyed than anything, just at the sheer gall of it.
"It's not as if we are a big multiple chain that can take the hit of losing stock like this."
Steven Hislop, director of The Opticians at Marchmont in Edinburgh, reported the theft of frames from his shop to Police Scotland on 6 August.
He said: "I've phoned the police twice since the incident to ask when they will be coming for photos and videos as per their request and not heard back from them.
"This guy will continue to steal from small businesses because nothing has been done about it."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said nobody has been arrested in connection with the incidents but "inquiries are ongoing".