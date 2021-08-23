Scots troops prepare for Afghan deployment
About 200 soldiers from 3 Scots the Black Watch have left their base in the Highlands in readiness to deploy to Afghanistan.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has visited Fort George to speak to the soldiers ahead of a potential move to Kabul.
He spoke to the troops about the "fluid situation" in Afghanistan.
It comes as Boris Johnson is expected to press for a delay in withdrawing the last American forces from the country.
The prime minister hopes a pause will allow more time for evacuation efforts.
Thousands of people are said to be waiting to board flights at Kabul's international airport, just over a week after the Taliban seized the capital.
Mr Wallace said: "It's really important to see the guys off and to set out to them what they can expect and what not.
"3 Scots are part of our Readiness Brigade and when we see an incident like what is happening in Kabul, that is the premier brigade that we deploy."
'We'll have to go as well'
The defence secretary confirmed the UK was in discussions with the US about a delayed withdrawal, but the plan remained to get civilians out of the country as soon as possible.
He said: "The United States have over 6,000 people at Kabul airport. When they withdraw, that will take away the framework that has allowed us to withdraw and we will have to go as well.
"I don't think there is any likelihood of staying on after the United States. But if their timetable extends by a day or two, then that will give us a day or two more to evacuate people.
"Because we really are down to hours now and not weeks and we have to make sure we exploit every minute to get people out."
Earlier, UK armed forces minister James Heappey said the mission to evacuate people from Afghanistan to the UK "has to come to an end" when US troops withdraw.
Mr Heappey said the UK was working to a deadline of 31 August, when the US is set to leave.
Evacuations are also dependent on Taliban co-operation, Mr Heappey added.
But he said the UK was "taking nothing for granted" with the militants.