Scottish public spending deficit doubles to £36bn
- Published
Scotland's public spending deficit more than doubled to £36.3bn last year as spending increased and revenues fell due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Total spending by the Scottish and UK governments and other public bodies rose to £99.2bn as Scotland went into lockdown.
Income from taxes fell to £62.8bn, leaving a gap between spending and revenue equating to 22.4% of GDP.
The deficit for the UK as a whole over the same period was 14.2% of GDP.
Scotland's figure for the previous year - before the onset of the pandemic - was £15.1bn, or 8.6% of GDP.
