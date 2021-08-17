A&E waiting times worst for at least six years
The number of people seen within four hours in A&E departments has fallen to the lowest level since at least February 2015, new figures show.
NHS statistics for the week ending 8 August showed just 76.5% of people were dealt with within the target time.
The Scottish government's aim is for 95% to be seen and subsequently admitted or discharged in that time.
The figure is the lowest since Public Health Scotland began publishing weekly stats more than six years ago.
There were 25,582 attendances at emergency departments in Scotland in the week to 8 August, down 3,000 on the previous week.
The statistics showed 981 patients spent more than eight hours in an A&E department and 254 waited longer than 12 hours.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said reports from hospitals suggested people reporting to emergency departments were "much sicker and require higher levels of care".
He also said there were other challenges including high attendances, staffing pressures due to isolation and annual leave and the continued requirement for infection control precautions.
"Scotland's core A&E departments have outperformed those in the rest of the UK for more than six years," he said.
"Our NHS staff have faced unprecedented pressures over recent weeks. They work tirelessly and consistently to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and optimal patient care."
Scottish Conservative public health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures showed a "fully-fledged crisis".
"Humza Yousaf has to start listening to NHS staff. A summer of inaction and delay is harming frontline services," he said.
Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the statistics laid bare the disaster that was unfolding in A&E services.
She said: "The SNP needs to get its act together, start listening to frontline staff and patients, and re-mobilise the NHS so that people do not have to end up at the front door of A&E."
Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton staff were doing their best to cope with Covid pressures but the NHS was on its knees.
"The pressures have been building for months but the health secretary has been dawdling on an NHS Recovery plan," he said.