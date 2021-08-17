Alcohol deaths at highest level for a decade
Deaths caused by alcohol rose by 17% last year to the highest level for more than a decade, new official figures show.
The National Records of Scotland statistics show there were 1,190 alcohol-specific deaths registered in Scotland, 170 more than the previous year.
This was the highest number of alcohol-specific deaths registered since 2008.
Men are more than twice as likely as women to die from alcohol.
This NRS report presents mortality rates for deaths from causes known to be exclusively caused by alcohol consumption.
Alcoholic liver disease and mental and behavioural disorders due to alcohol have been the leading causes of alcohol death since 2000.
Most alcohol-specific deaths were of people in their 50s and 60s, with the average age being 59.9 for men and 57.4 for women.
Deaths in the most deprived areas were four times more than those in the least deprived areas.
The NRS report says that the number of alcohol-specific deaths increased between 2012 and 2018 before falling by 10% in 2019.
The 2020 increase reverses the fall in 2019.
The report says the increase has been driven by male deaths as there was very little change in the number for females.
The months with the highest number of alcohol-specific deaths were April, October and November.
Five-year average
The five-year average alcohol-specific death rate for Scotland was 20.5 deaths per 100,000 population.
Four health boards had death rates higher than the average: Greater Glasgow and Clyde; Lanarkshire; Western Isles and Highland.
The council areas with the worst rates were Inverclyde (31.6), Glasgow City (31.3) and North Lanarkshire (29.8).
The local authorities with the lowest death rates were Shetland (10.0), Aberdeenshire (10.3) and Scottish Borders (11.1).
The report said the most deprived 20% of areas in Scotland had been consistently higher than the rest of the country over many years.
The death rate in the most deprived areas is 4.3 times the rate in the least deprived areas in 2020 (41 deaths per 100,000 compared to 10).
And the death rate in urban areas was twice the rate in rural areas.
Scotland has had the highest alcohol death rate of all UK nations since 2001, when the statistics began.
Death rates for England and Wales have remained relatively unchanged whereas in Scotland they declined from 2006 until 2012.
In Northern Ireland they began to increase in 2014 and now Scotland and Northern Ireland have similar figures.
Wales and England have consistently had the lowest rates in the UK.