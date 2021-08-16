Scotland's papers: Exodus begins as Kabul falls to the Taliban

Scotland's papers: Exodus begins as Kabul falls to the TalibanPublished3 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionLike many of Scotland's front pages, The Scotsman leads with the story that Afghanistan's president has fled from advancing Taliban fighters as the militant group entered Kabul.image captionThe Herald says the world is holding its breath and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his "gravest foreign policy test" as the Taliban completed their "lightning takeover" of Afghanistan on Sunday.image captionThe Metro pictures a military Chinook helicopter hovering over the US embassy as it evacuated staff, comparing the situation with the fall of Saigon in Vietnam in 1975.image captionWesterners were "scrambling" to leave the country over the weekend before Kabul airport falls into Taliban hands, less than two weeks after the fighters took their first Afghan city, reports The Daily Telegraph.image captionThe National says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged the UK to step up support for refugees fleeing for their lives as the Taliban seizes control of Afghanistan, saying Scotland is ready to do all it can to "assist those in peril".image captionThe i pictures a group of Taliban fighters on its front page, the newspaper saying the group's takeover of Kabul comes 20 years after the militants were overthrown by US and British forces.image captionAfghanistan is braced for a "full-scale return" to Taliban rule after the government in Kabul collapsed and the western-backed president fled, reports The Times.image captionThe Daily Express says the "desperate evacuation" of thousands of Britons from Afghanistan is under way, with British troops leading the rescue mission as the Taliban took control of the country.image captionThe Daily Mail pictures the 2009 funeral of a British soldier who was killed in Helmand, the newspaper saying that the families of 457 "British heroes" are now asking "What the hell did they all die for?"image caption"Escape from Kabul" is the headline on the front page of The Sun, the newspaper saying that the Taliban's "lightning offensive" surprised the UK and the US.image captionThe Daily Record says the "furious" former Rangers owner Charles Green has branded Police Scotland "corrupt" after he got nearly £6.4m in compensation for wrongful prosecution.image captionA "31C scorcher" is on its way from Spain, bringing "perfect beach weather" just when the country had given up on summer, according to the Daily Star.image captionThe Courier says the boss of a Fife gin company is under fire following an online "anti-vaccination rant" when he called Scotland's national clinical director an "idiot" and the public "gullible sheep".image captionMore than half the north and north-east's post office branches have disappeared over the past 20 years, reports The Press and Journal.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says the housing crisis in the capital has left a carer "in limbo".image captionThe Glasgow Times says a five-year-old girl in the city has been refused a place at school with her sisters.image captionPolice have made an arrest over claims a steward was assaulted at a match between Dundee and Motherwell, reports the Evening Telegraph.image captionThe Evening Express has the story of a break-in at a shop by a "valium-fuelled thief".Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.