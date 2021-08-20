BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 13 - 20 August

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 13 and 20 August.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image sourceJamie Vince
image captionStaggering view: "A stag standing above a cloud inversion as seen from the summit of the munro Càrn Dearg, near Dalwhinnie", says Jamie Vince at sunrise.
image sourceErskine Logan
image captionEarly birds: This sunrise off Aberdeen was captured by Erskine Logan.
image sourceMichael Cuthbert
image captionTwo's a crowd: "Dolphin photobombed by a gull on the way back from the Shiant Isles in the Hebrides", says Michael Cuthbert.
image sourceEuan Gibson
image captionNet gain: An early morning shot paid off for Euan Gibson who liked the "coppers and greys of first light" outside St Abbs harbour.
image sourceShirley Faichney
image captionA stunning sunrise - that's a Moray: Bow Fiddle Rock, courtesy of Shirley Faichney.
image sourceLindsay Dixon
image captionCreature comforts: "Our kids Rory, five, and Anna, two, have loved watching all the animals around the bird feeder including badgers, birds, squirrels and mice". Lindsay Dixon captured this holiday shot near Aviemore.
image sourceRonnie Dukes
image captionIt's not an iceberg: "During my first visit to North Berwick I was very impressed with seeing Bass Rock - it glowed in the sunshine and looked like a giant iceberg", says Ronnie Dukes. "It is a haven for sea birds".
image sourceDavid Hughes
image captionWhy so sheepish? This "wee lamb" beside some thistles on Tiree caught the eye of David Hughes.
image sourceJim Mclean
image captionThe high-lands "The Great Polish map of Scotland at Eddleston in the Borders", says Jim Mclean. "Amazing detail from my drone".
image sourceShirley Proctor
image captionPutt of gold? "As a newbie golfer, and totally distracted by the wonderful rainbow over the castle, I can surely be excused hitting the ball into one of these bunkers at the 10th hole of Stirling Golf Club", says Shirley Proctor.
image sourceDenis Taylor
image captionJust swanning about: "This was Stirling Rambling Club setting off on a Linlithgow walk", says Denis Taylor. "From nowhere, this swan appeared as if it had been in the café".
image sourceMalena Astrom
image captionHaar-bour scene: "When the haar starts drifting up to my street I grab the camera and go out", says Malena Astrom at the small boat harbour at Wardie Bay, Edinburgh.
image sourceWillie MacGillivray
image captionNo small feat: "I took this picture on St Kilda of my pals who recently got married", says Willie MacGillivray. "It shows Kyle MacLeod on top of the Lovers Stone on Hirta with his wife Jenna in the foreground".
image sourceEwan Armitage
image caption... two can play at that game: "This is a photo taken by my husband Ewan of our daughter Iona on the Isle of Iona", says Sara Armitage. "We are on the top of Dun I, she is holding her younger sister Katie in the palm of her hand!"
image sourceJamie Gordon
image captionThat castle fits the bill: "Kilchurn Castle at Loch Awe - with some ducks included", from Jamie Gordon.
image sourceJaimee Reynolds
image captionP-p-pic of a penguin: "A little patience paid off to get this shot at Edinburgh Zoo", says Jaimee Reynolds.
image sourceFraser Elliott
image captionField manoeuvres: "A roe deer in Crathes, just before the barley is harvested", says Fraser Elliott.
image sourceKenneth Gilmour
image captionMay the Forth be with you: "This photo was taken during a cruise", says Kenneth Gilmour.
image sourceCat Gordon
image captionTracking shot: LNER service to Aberdeen passing through Broughty Ferry, courtesy of Cat Gordon.
image sourceLainey McBeth
image captionPrickly situation: "My daughter Kayla, eight, peeking through the thistles when we were enjoying an evening walk in the sunshine at Gott Bay on the Isle of Tiree", says Lainey McBeth.
image sourceMichael Kellie
image captionStill life: "While on holiday in Kincraig I biked around Inshriach Forest in the Cairngorms, overlooking the Uath Lochans", says Michael Kellie. "I thought they looked like giant mirrors amongst the forest".
image sourceClaire Buchanan
image captionEyes bigger than its stomach: "From the angle it was taken it looks like the carved eagle is about to scoop up the poor unsuspecting cow and have it for its tea", says Claire Buchanan Blairlogie near Stirling.
image sourceDavid Gray
image captionBlooming lovely: "Kailzie Hill and Hundleshope Heights above Peebles were a riot of colour after huge swathes of heather burst into full bloom", says David Gray.
image sourceSteven Gillies
image captionRipple effect: "A photograph taken by my son Lewis who captured his reflection in a rock pool during a walk at Yellowcraig, East Lothian", says Steven Gillies.
image sourceMaurice Bennett
image captionAll shipshape: An evening shot at Macduff Harbour, from Maurice Bennett.
image sourceLinda Bolt
image captionOn reflection: "A beautiful swan at Keptie Pond, Arbroath", says Linda Bolt.
image sourceCarolyn France
image captionPeek-a-coo: "Nosey neighbours", says Carolyn France. "The cows on the croft at our holiday cottage near Tarbert, Harris, were very interested in us and our car. The following day it was covered in lick marks!"
image sourceLouise McManus
image caption... and another peek-a-coo: "This is a photo of my daughter Síofra from Dublin checking out the Tay Rail Bridge in Newport", says Louise McManus of her photo next to pigeon images. "We were visiting her grandparents in Broughty Ferry for the first time since she was born."
image sourceIan Woodrow
image captionHome maker: "Gannet returning to the Bass Rock carrying seaweed to patch up its nest", says Ian Woodrow.
image sourceNatalie Gallan
image captionBrewing up a storm: Natalie Gallan captured this menacing scene at Footdee (pronounced Fittie) in Aberdeen by the sea.
image sourceJohn Drysdale
image captionTents atmosphere: "I thought you might like this photo of the Big Tent at Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick", says John Drysdale. "It was taken prior to Reginald D Hunter’s show"
image sourceJames Henderson
image captionA quiet place: "I took this from my kayak", says James Henderson, after a trip around Calve Island off Tobermory, Isle of Mull. "The day was pretty grey and drizzly, but the evening was amazing, so clear with beautiful colours. Absolutely flat calm."
image sourceAlex Valentine
image captionSun and daughters: "My girls Amelia, eight, with her baby sister Ailidh, who is 10 months", says Alex Valentine. "Taken at Polkemmet Country Park in West Lothian".
image sourceRoy Williamson
image captionThis is nut what I had in mind: "Cheeky squirrel stuck in 'squirrel-proof' bird feeder", as seen by Roy Williamson. It escaped by itself soon after, apparently.
image sourceSue Forrester
image captionWell-heeled: Six-year-old Ayda McGregor seems to have things under control during dog walking duties with Sue Forrester in Falkland, Fife.
image sourceMarcus Milton
image captionCast away: "I was up in West Ardnamurchan and this particular photo was taken from Sanna Bay looking south towards Ardnamurchan Point Lighthouse", says Marcus Milton. "My two youngest sons are fishing in the foreground".
image sourceGerry McCormick
image captionRays the bar: "This was taken towards sunset while out walking after I noticed a passing walker looking over my shoulder at the way the light was coming through the clouds", says Gerry McCormick of his impressive shot at Clarkston, East Renfrewshire.
image sourceBarry Hughes
image captionNot quite a full moon: "I took this from Stirling University", says Barry Hughes. "I noticed the moon was just emerging from behind the National Wallace Monument and managed to get this photo".
image sourceWilliam Johnston
image captionDelayed reaction: "I was delighted to get up Ballageich Hill just outside Glasgow on a clear night to see the annual Perseid meteor shower", says William Johnston. "I set up my camera to continuously shoot long exposures for an hour to capture the rotation of the stars and this is what turned out!"
image sourceGeorge Urquhart
image captionBoard meeting: "Rachel and William, my daughter and son, enjoying the sunset on their paddleboard at Port Ban, Achateny, Ardnamurchan", says George Urquhart of his lovely shot.
image sourceStuart McGinlay
image captionThe night Skye: Stuart McGinlay captured this wonderful image at Dunvegan.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

