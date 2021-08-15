Sailings cancelled after Covid outbreak on Arran ferry
- Published
Two members of staff on board an Arran ferry have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting a number of sailings to be called off.
CalMac's Campbeltown-Ardrossan service has been cancelled while the MV Caledonian Isles is deep cleaned.
The company said crew members who are close contacts of those who tested positive are also being replaced.
Two additional return sailings will be run on the MV Isle of Arran so that people can get on and off the island.
Tommy Gore, CalMac's area operations manager (Clyde) said: "All affected passengers have been contacted and made aware of this change.
"Extra sailings will also run today between Lochranza and Claonaig as an alternative crossing and we would encourage customers to use this route if at all possible.
"Unfortunately, this means that the Campbeltown-Ardrossan service today has had to be cancelled, with a replacement bus service for foot passengers running in its place.
"We apologise for this inconvenience and thank passengers for their understanding."