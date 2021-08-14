BBC News

Nicola Sturgeon's sister Gillian arrested over Ayrshire incident

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image captionGillian Sturgeon is the sister of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

The sister of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested and charged over an alleged domestic incident.

Gillian Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday over an incident at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, on 7 August.

She was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date yet to be confirmed.

A 50-year-old man, Steven Waite, was also arrested and charged over the incident.

He too was released on an undertaking to appear at the same court at a later date.

'Full report'

A statement released by Police Scotland said: "A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.

"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

The statement added: "On Wednesday August 11, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a report made on Tuesday August 10 regarding an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

"She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.

"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Related Topics