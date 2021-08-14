Nicola Sturgeon's sister Gillian arrested over Ayrshire incident
- Published
The sister of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested and charged over an alleged domestic incident.
Gillian Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday over an incident at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, on 7 August.
She was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date yet to be confirmed.
A 50-year-old man, Steven Waite, was also arrested and charged over the incident.
He too was released on an undertaking to appear at the same court at a later date.
'Full report'
A statement released by Police Scotland said: "A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.
"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.
"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
The statement added: "On Wednesday August 11, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a report made on Tuesday August 10 regarding an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.
"She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.
"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."