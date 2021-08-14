Scotland's papers: 'Senseless' deaths as shooter 'given back licence'Published8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA mass shooting in Plymouth continues to dominate the front pages after the gunman killed five people, including a three-year-old girl and his own mother. Like several of the other papers, the Scottish Daily Express features an image of two of Jake Davison's victims - Sophie Martyn and her father, Lee. The paper says they were shot at random as they walked home.image captionThe Herald says Davidson's social media accounts showed "a clear disdain" for his mother - evidence which police said will form a "key part" of the their investigation.image captionThe effect of the attack on people in Plymouth is highlighted by the i, which reports the city was "united in grief" as tributes were laid for the five victims.image caption"Senseless" is the front-page headline on the Daily Mirror, which is the only Scottish paper to feature images of all five victims.image captionThe Times is among several papers to report that the gunman had his gun licence returned by police last month after it was revoked over an assault allegation. The paper reports that Devon and Cornwall Police are being investigated after Davison's shotgun certificate and shotgun were returned to him.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says police face "mounting questions" over why he was free to own such a weapon despite concerns over his mental health. Davison, who killed five people during a 12-minute "rampage" in a residential part of Plymouth, had posted videos espousing extreme misogynism, the paper says.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says there had been "mounting concerns" about Davison's mental health prior to the attack. Over recent months he had ranted online about mass shootings and expressed growing frustrations at still being a virgin, the paper reports.image captionAnd finally, the Daily Star reports that new research suggests being overweight - before the age of 60 - cannot be blamed on ageing. "It's not your metabolism," is the paper's headline.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.