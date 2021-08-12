Sturgeon urges UK government to reassess Cambo oil field plan
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon has written to the prime minister to urge him to reassess the development of a new North Atlantic oil field west of Shetland.
The first minister said proposals for the Cambo field should be re-examined over "the severity of the climate emergency".
Her letter comes after a UN report issued a "code red for humanity".
The UK government wants to reduce the use of fossil fuels, but says there is still "ongoing demand" for oil and gas.
In her letter, Ms Sturgeon asked Boris Johnson to commit to "significantly enhancing the climate conditionality" associated with offshore oil and gas production.
She added: "I am also asking that the UK Government agrees to reassess licences already issued but where field development has not yet commenced. That would include the proposed Cambo development.
"Such licences, some of them issued many years ago, should be reassessed in light of the severity of the climate emergency we now face, and against a compatibility checkpoint that is fully aligned with our climate change targets and obligations."
The first minister's intervention is her first on the issue.
Exploration licence
Ms Sturgeon also urged the prime minister to host to a four nations summit ahead of November's COP26 summit in Glasgow.
Environmental groups have accused ministers of "hypocrisy" over the summit, after it emerged that the Cambo development could get the green light.
The oil field is situated approximately 125km (75 miles) to the west of Shetland in water depths of between 1,050m to 1,100m. It contains more than 800 million barrels of oil.
The UK government says the original exploration licence for Cambo dates back to 2001. This licence granted permission to search for oil and gas in the area.
There is then a lengthy process - involving field development plans, environmental statements and approval from relevant bodies - before production activity can begin.
If approved by the Oil and Gas Authority, drilling at Cambo could start as early as 2022. The field is expected to produce oil and gas for approximately 25 years.
The UK government has been approached for comment.