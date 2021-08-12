Scotland's papers: Law chiefs branded 'arrogant' over Rangers case

Scotland's papers: Law chiefs branded 'arrogant' over Rangers casePublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage sourceDaily Recordimage sourceDaily Telegraphimage sourceScotsman image sourceTimesimage sourceScottish Sun image sourceEdinburgh Evening Newsimage sourceEvening Telegraphimage sourceEvening Expressimage sourceThe Courierimage sourceEvening ExpressRelated Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.